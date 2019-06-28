EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro eases from daily highs, bears challenge 1.1370 support

  • EUR/USD has been consolidating all week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1370 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is dwelling above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk. The market has been in consolidation mode throughout the all week.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is constrained in a tight range between 1.1348 and 1.1400 figure. If bears break 1.1370, the next support can be seen at 1.1348 and 1.1305, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD rejected 1.1400 resistance suggesting a potential pullback down in the short term, especially if sellers break 1.1370 support. Resistances are at the 1.1400 figure and 1.1419 level.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1376
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.1369
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1286
Daily SMA50 1.1227
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1345
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1382
Previous Daily Low 1.1348
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1369
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1361
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1331
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1315
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1385
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1401
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.142

 

 

