EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro decelerating near daily lows

EUR/USD is retracing down in the near term.

Looking down, the next supports in line are at 1.1340 and 1.1310.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bull trend is at risk.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market broke below 1.1380 support. The market is set to decline towards the next support at 1.1340 and 1.1310.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1380 resistance and the main SMAs suggesting a retracement down in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.

Additional key levels