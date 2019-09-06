EUR/USD technical analysis: Doji makes today's close pivotal

- Thursday's Doji candle has neutralized the immediate bullish setup.
- Doji's high and low of 1.1085 and 1.1017 are the levels to beat for the bulls and the bears.
EUR/USD created a doji candle on Thursday, pouring cold water over the optimism generated by the bullish candlestick reversal pattern confirmed earlier this week.
So, the Doji candle has neutralized the immediate setup and has made today's close pivotal.
A close above the Doji candle's high of 1.1085 would signal a resumption of the rally from the recent low of 1.0926 and could yield a test of resistance at 1.1164 (Aug. 26 high).
A close below 1.1017 (Doji candle's low) would put the bears back in a commanding position, possibly leading to a drop to 1.0926-1.09.
As of writing, the pair is chipping away at the descending (bearish) 10-day moving average (MA) at 1.1035.
If the 10-day MA continues to cap the upside for the next few hours, the pair may end up falling below key support at 1.1017.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1087
|Daily SMA50
|1.116
|Daily SMA100
|1.1193
|Daily SMA200
|1.1271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1085
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1017
|Previous Weekly High
|0
|Previous Weekly Low
|0
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1142
