EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Corrective bounce challenges weekly highs near 1.1040 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is picking up steam in the second half of the week. 
  • The correction can extend to the 1.1055/75 resistance zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200 daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Friday the market is correcting to the upside challenging the weekly high and the 50 DMA. 
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber is correcting as its broke above the 50 SMA and is likely en route towards the 1.1055/75 resistance zone near the 200 SMA. 
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1020 and 1.0995 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1044
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.1021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1092
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1101
Daily SMA200 1.1181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1029
Previous Daily Low 1.0989
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0958
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1076

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives

GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives

GBP/USD has leaped above 1.29, the highest since early November, as the Brexit Party has failed to field candidates in 43 additional seats, facilitating a victory for PM Boris Johnson.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line

Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line

BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures