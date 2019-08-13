EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A move lower is in the offing in the short term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is reversing Monday’s gains while keeps navigating the multi-session consolidative theme around the 1.1200 handle.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the 55-day SMA at 1.1232 ahead of so far monthly peaks at 1.1249 (August 6).
  • The inability of the pair to regain this area of resistance in the near term (the sooner the better) should encourage sellers to return to the market on a more convincing fashion and spark a move lower to, initially, the 1.1100 neighbourhood.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1189
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.1216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1174
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.1225
Daily SMA200 1.1296
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1232
Previous Daily Low 1.1162
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1189
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1134
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1272
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1200 on disappointing German data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1200 on disappointing German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points, below expectations. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise

GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but still down on the day. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY ekes out gains despite risk-off in Asian equities

USD/JPY ekes out gains despite risk-off in Asian equities

USD/JPY is better bid amid losses in the Asian equities. The uptick could be associated with technical factors. An above-forecast US inflation could bode well for USD/JPY.  

USD/JPY News

Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety

Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety

Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.

Gold News

US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar

US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar

The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  