EUR/USD technical analsysi: Fiber in search for direction after ECB rollercoaster, trading above 1.1130

- In the New York session, the Euro hit a new 2019 low at 1.1101 on dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB).
- However, EUR/USD reversed up sharply from 1.1101 and is now stabilizing near the 1.1130 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the day, the market hit a new 2019 low as the European Central Bank left its interest rate unchanged.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market is trading below the 1.1148 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the medium term. However, the reversal up after the ECB was fairly large, conveying a mixed technical picture. The bulls might have taken the lead as they are keeping the market above 1.1130 and 1.1101 supports.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
The market is attempting to stabilize near 1.1130 although still trading below the 100/200 SMAs. Immediate resistances to the upside are seen at the 1.1148, 1.1164 and 1.1194 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1142
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.125
|Daily SMA50
|1.1243
|Daily SMA100
|1.1245
|Daily SMA200
|1.1313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1127
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.12
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1185
EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains
The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.
GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength
The greenback is back in fashion after ECB’s noise settled, stronger against all of its major rivals. GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 as speculation of upcoming elections in the UK hurt Sterling.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
Gold drops from 6-day highs to test weekly lows
Gold is having a volatile day, on the back of the European Central Bank meeting and US data. Initially, the yellow metal jumped to $1433.70/oz, the highest level since last Friday and then retreated sharply, falling to $1415.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.