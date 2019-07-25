EUR/USD technical analsysi: Fiber in search for direction after ECB rollercoaster, trading above 1.1130

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • In the New York session, the Euro hit a new 2019 low at 1.1101 on dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB).
  • However, EUR/USD reversed up sharply from 1.1101 and is now stabilizing near the 1.1130 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the day, the market hit a new 2019 low as the European Central Bank left its interest rate unchanged. 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart


The market is trading below the 1.1148 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the medium term. However, the reversal up after the ECB was fairly large, conveying a mixed technical picture. The bulls might have taken the lead as they are keeping the market above 1.1130 and 1.1101 supports.

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is attempting to stabilize near 1.1130 although still trading below the 100/200 SMAs. Immediate resistances to the upside are seen at the 1.1148, 1.1164 and 1.1194 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1142
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.114
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.125
Daily SMA50 1.1243
Daily SMA100 1.1245
Daily SMA200 1.1313
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1156
Previous Daily Low 1.1127
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1138
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1112
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

