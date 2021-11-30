EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD, Eurozone inflation, Fed’s Powell eyed

- EUR/USD prints mild gains amid sluggish USD, cautious ahead of key data/events.
- Receding fears of Omicron join Powell’s prepared remarks to down bond coupons.
- ECB policymakers shrug off rate hike concerns, highlight today's inflation numbers.
- Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony, US CB Consumer Confidence is important too.
EUR/USD retreats from an intraday high of 1.1305 heading into Tuesday’s European session. Even so, the currency major pair prints 0.15% daily gains by the press time, reversing the previous day’s losses, as cautious optimism in the markets reduces the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
US President Biden shrugged off the need for lockdowns while Fed Chair Jerome Powell stayed intact on his inflation view, offering notable support to risk appetite. Following that, sentiment improves as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushes Congress to overcome the US debt limit deadlock, as well as highlighting the strength of the US economy.
On the same line were global medicine suppliers’ optimism to have the vaccines for the strain and policymakers’ confidence to take quick measures to tame the Omicron breakout. Additionally keeping the market players hopeful is the current conditions of the global economies versus the initial days of the pandemic.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields remain pressured with the headline 10-year bond coupon down three basis points (bps) to 1.50% whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild gains at the latest.
It should be noted, however, that the comments from European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Vice President Luis de Guindos keep EUR/USD buyers on the sidelines. ECB’s de Cos said, “European policymakers aim to avoid the premature tightening of the monetary policy, repeating that high inflation could be expected to be transitory, despite being stronger and more persistent than anticipated a few months ago.” On the contrary, de Guindos said, “New coronavirus variants and spread of COVID-19 cases will increase uncertainty.” Furthermore, ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday, “We think that inflation peak has been reached in November.”
Hence, today’s preliminary reading of the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, expected 3.7% versus 4.1% prior, will be important to watch. It’s worth pointing out that German inflation figures jumped to a record high of 6.0% the previous day.
In addition to the Eurozone CPI, US CB Consumer Confidence for November and covid updates, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, will also be crucial to watch for fresh impulse.
Read: Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Spending immunity
Technical analysis
EUR/USD prices diverge from the RSI conditions since November 18, signaling further advances as the quote is yet to track the bullish momentum signals. With the bullish RSI divergence suggesting further advances of the stated currency pair, the immediate hurdle of the weekly resistance line around 1.1315 becomes imminent to be knocked down by buyers. Alternatively, pullback moves will aim for 1.1260 and 1.1230 levels before directing the EUR/USD bears to the recently flashed yearly low surrounding 1.1185.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1296
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.1279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1401
|Daily SMA50
|1.1533
|Daily SMA100
|1.1663
|Daily SMA200
|1.1833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1322
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1258
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1186
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1251
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1300 amid falling yields, EZ inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1300, extending the upside amid a renewed risk-off wave. The US dollar tracks the sell-off in the Treasury yields, shrugging off Moderna Inc.'s warning against the Omicron covid variant. Eurozone inflation, Powell’s testimony awaited.
GBP/USD rebound appears capped near 1.3330 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is making a minor recovery attempt above 1.3300 on Tuesday, as the US dollar turns south again in tandem with the Treasury yields. Renewed Omicron covid variant fears damp the market mood as well as the pound. Focus on covid updates, US data and Powell.
Gold jumps towards $1,800 on renewed fears over Omicron covid Premium
Gold price catches a fresh bid and extends the rebound towards $1,800, as the risk sentiment takes a hit on the Moderna CEO's discouraging comments. The 10-year Treasury yields drop back below 1.50%, aiding the bounce in the bright metal. Powell eyed.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the second-largest cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?