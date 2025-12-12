TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD stable near 1.1740 with Fed officials suggesting a pause in easing

  • Fed speakers stress inflation concerns, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance after Wednesday’s rate cut.
  • Market focus turns to delayed US data as policymakers defend their split December decision.
  • Eurozone inflation mixed, yet technicals point toward further EUR/USD upside if 1.1762 breaks.
EUR/USD stable near 1.1740 with Fed officials suggesting a pause in easing
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

EUR/USD holds firm at around 1.1741 on Friday virtually unchanged, amid a parade of Federal Reserve officials crossing the wires, following last Wednesday's 25 basis points rate cut.

EUR/USD tilted to the upside despite hawkish Fed comments tempering dovish expectations

Despite cutting rates, the Fed hinted that they would pause its easing cycle, entering a wait-and-see period as they digest delayed economic data due to the US government shutdown.

In the meantime, Cleveland Fed Beth Hammack was hawkish saying that “price pressures have been too high,” adding the Fed’s commitment to achieve inflation 2% goal. She added that the Fed decision was complicated and that policy is right around neutral.

At the same time, the Chicago Fed Austan Goolsbee, one of the dissenters at the December meeting, justified his decision because he believed that they should wait for mor information, particularly inflation. He commented that waiting until Q1 2026 for rate cuts would allow the Fed to be assured that inflation is falling

The Kansas City Fed Jeffrey Schmid said that he dissented against the rate cut, because not much has changed in the economy since October when he also dissented. Schmid added that he hears concerns about inflation from the people in the district.

Philadelphia Fed Anna Paulson said that she doesn’t see tariffs translating into widespread price increases adding that she’s more concerned about job risks relative to inflation.

In Europe, German’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) the European Central Bank (ECB) inflation measure in November, dipped -0.5% MoM, as expected aligned with Octobers print, but on an annual basis remained at 2.6%, as estimated by analysts.

In Spain, the HICP for the same period rose by 3.2% YoY up from estimates and October’s 3.1% print.

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Given the fundamental backdrop, the ERU/USD technical picture suggests that the pair is neutral to upward biased, which could be cemented if the pair finishes the week above 1.1700. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that buyers are gathering momentum, so further upside lies ahead.

If EUR/USD clears the December 11 high of 1.1762, the next resistance would be 1.1800, followed by the 1.1850 area, ahead of the yearly peak of 1.1918. Conversely, if the pair tumbles below 1.1700, the first support would be the 100-day SMA at 1.1641 ahead of 1.1600.

EUR/USD daily chart

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.80%-0.22%0.30%-0.29%-0.06%-0.37%-1.07%
EUR0.80%0.61%1.17%0.56%0.80%0.47%-0.23%
GBP0.22%-0.61%0.56%-0.06%0.19%-0.15%-0.85%
JPY-0.30%-1.17%-0.56%-0.58%-0.35%-0.66%-1.35%
CAD0.29%-0.56%0.06%0.58%0.24%-0.08%-0.78%
AUD0.06%-0.80%-0.19%0.35%-0.24%-0.34%-1.03%
NZD0.37%-0.47%0.15%0.66%0.08%0.34%-0.70%
CHF1.07%0.23%0.85%1.35%0.78%1.03%0.70%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction amid USD gains

EUR/USD struggles for direction amid USD gains

EUR/USD is trimming part of its earlier gains, coming under some mild downside pressure near 1.1730 as the US Dollar edges higher. Markets are still digesting the Fed’s latest rate decision, while also looking ahead to more commentary from Fed officials in the sessions ahead.

GBP/USD drops to daily lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to daily lows near 1.3360

Disappointing UK data weighed on the Sterling towards the end of the week, triggering a pullback in GBP/USD to fresh daily lows near 1.3360. Looking ahead, the next key event across the Channel is the BoE meeting on December 18.

Gold losses momentum, challenges $4,300

Gold losses momentum, challenges $4,300

Gold now gives away some gains and disputes the key $4,300 zone per troy ounce following earlier multi-week highs. The move is being driven by expectations that the Fed will deliver further rate cuts next year, with the yellow metal climbing despite a firmer Greenback and rising US Treasury yields across the board.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin (LTC) price steadies above $80 at press time on Friday, following a reversal from the $87 resistance level on Wednesday. Derivatives data suggests a bullish positional buildup while the LTC futures Open Interest declines, flashing a long squeeze risk.

Big week ends with big doubts

Big week ends with big doubts

The S&P 500 continued to push higher yesterday as the US 2-year yield wavered around the 3.50% mark following a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut earlier this week that was ultimately perceived as not that hawkish after all. The cut is especially boosting the non-tech pockets of the market.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers