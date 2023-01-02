- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs were mixed and weighed on the EUR.
- European Central Bank Nagel said the ECB needs to take further action to tackle inflation.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failure to crack 1.0700, to pave the way to 1.0600 and below.
The Euro (EUR) sheds some ground against the US Dollar (USD) on the first trading day of 2023 amidst thin liquidity conditions in the financial markets. The release of S&P Global PMIs in the Eurozone failed to bolster the shared currency on Monday. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0657 after hitting a daily high of 1.0699.
European equities are trading in the green. S&P Global revealed the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for factory activity in the EU, which came mixed with Spain and France’s Manufacturing PMI exceeding estimates, contrarily to Germany, which extended its downward trajectory to 47.1. Italy and the whole Euro area remained unchanged, each at 48.5 and 47.8.
In the meantime, the Bundesbank President and European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel crossed newswires on a german newspaper, and he said he’s optimistic that Germany can avoid a serious economic slump. Nagel added that the ECB was not seeing a wage spiral and reiterated that the ECB needs to take further action to curb inflation expectations.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, climbs 0.14% to 103.63, off six-month lows hit during the last week at 103.38. the lack of US and Canadian economic data keeps traders leaning on market mood and technicals.
Ahead of the week, the Eurozone economic docket will feature employment data in Germany alongside the inflation rate. Regarding the US economic calendar, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December is expected to remain at 46.2, which could be a prelude to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory activity on Wednesday.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart suggests the pair might be peaking at around 1.0700, unable to crack in December, and it’s trimming some of its early gains, edged toward 1.0660s. Even though it broke above an eight-month-old downslope trendline, the EUR/USD faltered to extend its gains, opening the door for a re-test of the previously mentioned trendline at around 1.0550. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) started to aim down, suggesting that sellers are beginning to gather momentum. Therefore, the EUR/USD first support would be the 1.0600 mark, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0584, ahead of 1.0550.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0669
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.0706
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0595
|Daily SMA50
|1.0347
|Daily SMA100
|1.0126
|Daily SMA200
|1.0325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0713
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0713
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0607
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable above 0.6800 as investors return
The AUD/USD pair edged higher on the first trading day of the year, despite thin volumes and discouraging Chinese news. Buyers can maintain the pressure on Tuesday, as investors gear up for a busy week in the US.
USD/JPY on its way to test the 130.00 level
USD/JPY consolidates losses below the 131.00 threshold, mute amid a widespread global holiday. Sentiments will likely lead the way throughout the Asian session, with only August low at 130.55 on the way towards the psychological threshold.
Gold, Silver and Platinum had a good year
Precious metals markets are finishing out a choppy 2022 on an up note. A strong fourth quarter is pushing both gold and silver prices back up into positive territory for the year.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Forecasting the first moves of 2023
The crypto market produced mundane price action to close out 2022, as all three cryptocurrencies evaded the anticipated Santa Rally. 2023 could be due for more downward price action if the lackluster effort from bulls continues.
A new year, but still inflation and central banks in focus
A new year kicks off with continued focus on central banks and inflation, as well as on signals of how long and deep a recession are we heading into.