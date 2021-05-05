EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low.
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst.
  • Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.

EUR/USD seesaws around 1.2015, after refreshing a two-week low the previous day, while portraying indecisiveness during Wednesday’s Asian session. While the risk-off mood dragged the major currency pair south the previous day, a lack of important macros and cautious sentiment ahead of the crucial US data, not to forget holidays in Japan and China, seems to restrict the latest moves.

Also challenging the momentum traders could be the mixed signals from US Treasury Secretary Yellen and Fed’s Kashkari. Yellen took a U-turn from her rate hike support in the latest comments whereas Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari highlighted inflation as the crucial figure to back the Fed’s future moves. In doing so, the Fed policymaker also signaled that the US central bank has powerful tools.

It’s worth mentioning that Yellen’s initial comments favoring the rate hike joined the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia as well as downbeat US data to back the previous day’s risk aversion. The same put a bid under the US dollar index (DXY) but weighed down the equities and US Treasury yields.

Given the lack of clarity, EUR/USD traders may wait for European session open for fresh clues when second readings of German and Eurozone PMIs can provide intermediate direction ahead of the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI for April.

Read: US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength

It should, however, be noted that the mixed updates over the pandemic raise doubts on the global economic recovery even as the vaccine developments are positive. Hence, the US dollar could keep the recent gains unless the market turns optimistic, which is less likely ahead of Friday’s US monthly jobs report.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking 1.19955-90 area, comprising late April low and early March highs, EUR/USD bears may not risk entries. Meanwhile, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside around 1.2050.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2015
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2011
Daily SMA50 1.1951
Daily SMA100 1.2053
Daily SMA200 1.1946
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2066
Previous Daily Low 1.1999
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1987
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1959
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.192
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2093
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2121

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

