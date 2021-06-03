EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.22 ahead of US ADP, PMI data

- EUR/USD bounces off intraday low during a three-day downtrend.
- US dollar consolidates amid Treasury yield’s seesaw, cautious mood ahead of NFP.
- ECB, Fed policymakers defend easy money, US-China trade deal and tariff-relief for tech-taxes fail to deliver any moves.
- US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI for May will be important, not to forget second-tier data from Eurozone, Germany.
EUR/USD trims intraday losses while bouncing from an intraday low of 1.2202 prior to Thursday’s European session. Even so, the major currency pair stays down for the third consecutive day as the US dollar consolidates weekly losses amid a quiet Asian session.
The US dollar’s recovery moves could be traced to the market’s typical pre-NFP behavior amid a lack of major data/events. Also contributing to the greenback’s corrective pullback could be the chatters surrounding further stimulus and the US-led efforts to encourage extra taxes for the big technology companies. That said, the US dollar index(DXY) gains 0.05% to 89.95, exerting downside pressure on the EUR/USD prices, by the press time.
On the other hand, ECB President Christine Lagarde’s rejection of the tapering chatters couldn’t convince markets amid rising inflation data. Further, downbeat German Retail Sales, marking the first contraction in three months, joined the Brexit fears to weigh on the regional currency.
Elsewhere, mixed signals from the Fed policymakers and Fed’s Beige Book joins the steady vaccination in the West, as well as the recently rising inoculation in Europe, keep markets hopeful.
Amid these plays, stock futures print mild gains but market fears ahead of the key US ADP Employment Change, an early signal for Friday’s NFP, as well as US ISM Services PMI, exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD.
“We are looking for the May ADP employment change to print at +650k, although we caution that this measure can be out of sync with the official nonfarm payrolls. Initial jobless claims should continue to grind lower as labor market slack is absorbed (market f/c: 388k). The May ISM non-manufacturing survey is set to show an ongoing expansion of the services sector on vigorous consumer spending (market f/c: 63.0),” said Westpac ahead of the release.
Technical analysis
Given the sluggish MACD and a choppy move between 100-day and one-week-old symmetrical triangle, EUR/USD moves remain indecisive inside the 1.2170–1.2240 trading range.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2207
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2034
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
