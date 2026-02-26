TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 184.00 despite positive momentum

  • EUR/JPY may rebound toward the horizontal channel’s upper boundary near 186.00.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 56, confirming positive momentum.
  • Primary support stands at the nine-day EMA near 183.33.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 184.00 despite positive momentum
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 184.10 during the European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows a consolidation phase as the currency cross remains within the horizontal channel.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 stays above the 50 line, confirming positive momentum rather than overbought conditions and supporting scope for a further recovery.

The near-term bias is mildly bullish as the EUR/JPY cross holds above both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), keeping the broader uptrend intact despite recent consolidation. The nine-day EMA has turned higher again, showing buyers regaining short-term control after the pullback from the 186.00 area.

The EUR/JPY cross may rebound toward the upper boundary of the horizontal channel around 186.00, followed by the all-time high of 186.88, reached on January 23.

On the downside, primary support lies at the nine-day EMA at 183.33, followed by the 50-day EMA at 182.99. Further declines below the averages would weaken the momentum and expose a two-month low at 180.81, recorded on February 12, followed by the lower horizontal channel around 180.10. Further declines would cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross to navigate the region around the four-month low at 175.70.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.03%0.22%-0.31%-0.02%0.08%0.18%0.03%
EUR-0.03%0.19%-0.31%-0.05%0.05%0.15%0.00%
GBP-0.22%-0.19%-0.51%-0.25%-0.14%-0.04%-0.19%
JPY0.31%0.31%0.51%0.29%0.40%0.47%0.35%
CAD0.02%0.05%0.25%-0.29%0.11%0.20%0.05%
AUD-0.08%-0.05%0.14%-0.40%-0.11%0.10%-0.05%
NZD-0.18%-0.15%0.04%-0.47%-0.20%-0.10%-0.14%
CHF-0.03%-0.00%0.19%-0.35%-0.05%0.05%0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles aroound 1.1800 as USD stabilizes

EUR/USD struggles aroound 1.1800 as USD stabilizes

EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar stabilizes, following the recent decline led by tariff uncertainty, capping the pair's upside. All eyes now remain on the US-Iran nuclear talks after ECB President Lagarde's testimony fails to impress Euro bulls. 

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3500 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3500 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD falls back toward 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday, snapping its recovery momentum. The pair loses traction as the US Dollar finds fresh demand, as markets turn cautious ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks. The US trade policy uncertainty also remains a drag on risk sentiment. 

Gold clings to gains amid sustained safe-haven flows ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold clings to gains amid sustained safe-haven flows ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session on Thursday, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move and acceptance above the $5,200 mark before placing fresh bets. 

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest continues to decline.

Nvidia delivers another monster earnings report, and forecasts big things to come

Nvidia delivers another monster earnings report, and forecasts big things to come

It was another monster earnings report from Nvidia for fiscal Q4. Revenues were $68.1bn, smashing estimates of $65bn. Gross profit margin was a healthy 75%, up from 73.5% in the prior quarter, and the outlook for this quarter was monstrous.

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana trades at $88 at press time on Thursday, after an 11% upswing the previous day within a broader consolidation range of roughly three weeks. Institutional demand for Solana heightens as US spot SOL Exchange Traded Funds record $30 million of inflow on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers