US Dollar Index regains ground near 97.50 as investors look beyond US tariff uncertainty

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, attracts bids after a weak opening around 97.50 and turns slightly positive to near 97.75 during the European trading session on Thursday.

The US Dollar (USD) recovers as investors look beyond the United States (US) Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, believing that Washington will find a way to keep trade deals with other nations intact.

On Friday, the SC accused US President Trump of invoking emergency economic powers to back his tariff agenda, and invalidated so-called reciprocal duties. In response, Trump announced 10% global duties to maintain tariff pressure on other nations, with whom Washington has signed trade deals.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also stated on Tuesday that Washington could raise tariffs to 15% or above on some nations from the recently announced 10% duties. However, he didn’t disclose the names of US trading partners that could be charged higher tariffs.

On the monetary policy front, traders seem confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady in the March and April policy meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Fed Bank President Albert Musalem said that the current interest rate policy is appropriate to keep balancing both employment and inflation risks.