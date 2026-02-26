TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar Index regains ground near 97.50 as investors look beyond US tariff uncertainty

  • The US Dollar turns slightly positive as investors digest US trade policy uncertainty.
  • The US Supreme Court invalidated Trump’s tariff policy, being backed by emergency economic powers.
  • Traders expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged in the March and April policy meetings.
US Dollar Index regains ground near 97.50 as investors look beyond US tariff uncertainty
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, attracts bids after a weak opening around 97.50 and turns slightly positive to near 97.75 during the European trading session on Thursday.

The US Dollar (USD) recovers as investors look beyond the United States (US) Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, believing that Washington will find a way to keep trade deals with other nations intact.

On Friday, the SC accused US President Trump of invoking emergency economic powers to back his tariff agenda, and invalidated so-called reciprocal duties. In response, Trump announced 10% global duties to maintain tariff pressure on other nations, with whom Washington has signed trade deals.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also stated on Tuesday that Washington could raise tariffs to 15% or above on some nations from the recently announced 10% duties. However, he didn’t disclose the names of US trading partners that could be charged higher tariffs.

On the monetary policy front, traders seem confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady in the March and April policy meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Fed Bank President Albert Musalem said that the current interest rate policy is appropriate to keep balancing both employment and inflation risks.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles aroound 1.1800 as USD stabilizes

EUR/USD struggles aroound 1.1800 as USD stabilizes

EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar stabilizes, following the recent decline led by tariff uncertainty, capping the pair's upside. All eyes now remain on the US-Iran nuclear talks after ECB President Lagarde's testimony fails to impress Euro bulls. 

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3500 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3500 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD falls back toward 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday, snapping its recovery momentum. The pair loses traction as the US Dollar finds fresh demand, as markets turn cautious ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks. The US trade policy uncertainty also remains a drag on risk sentiment. 

Gold clings to gains amid sustained safe-haven flows ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold clings to gains amid sustained safe-haven flows ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session on Thursday, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move and acceptance above the $5,200 mark before placing fresh bets. 

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest continues to decline.

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The FX market is minestrone soup these days. It is befuddled by conflicting data, rumors and small stories exaggerated out of proportion, and Trump-generated uncertainty. 

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana trades at $88 at press time on Thursday, after an 11% upswing the previous day within a broader consolidation range of roughly three weeks. Institutional demand for Solana heightens as US spot SOL Exchange Traded Funds record $30 million of inflow on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers