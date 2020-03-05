EUR/USD snaps four-day winning run, remains vulnerable to risk reset

  • EUR/USD posted losses on Wednesday amid risk-on action in the US equities. 
  • Asian equities are pointing to sustained risk reset. 
  • The focus would shift to the US labor market data during the North American trading hours.

EUR/USD fell by 0.32% on Wednesday, ending the four-day winning streak and could suffer losses for the second day if the risk recovery in the financial markets gathers steam. 

Risk reset hurts EUR

Having put on a good show during last week's risk aversion, the common currency faced selling pressure on Wednesday, as the US stock markets rallied after the US House of Representatives authorized nearly $8 billion for virus prevention.

The S&P 500 closed 4.22% higher on Wednesday and the 10-year treasury yield rose from 0.98% to 1.06%. 

The ISM non-manufacturing index reported robust growth in February, adding to the bullish tone around the greenback. 

If the risk-on action continues, the selling interest around the EUR will likely strengthen. At press time, major Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei,  South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang and the Shanghai Composite index are reporting notable gains. The S&P 500 futures, however, are shedding 0.90%.

If the OPEC meeting fuels an oil price bounce, the risk sentiment will likely strengthen, pushing the EUR and other haven currencies lower. The pair is currently sidelined just below 1.1140.

Apart from the broader market sentiment, the pair may take cues from the US weekly jobless claims, Challenger Job Cuts data for February and the fourth quarter Unit Labor Costs figure scheduled for release during the North American trading hours. The European data docket is thin.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1138
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0925
Daily SMA50 1.1034
Daily SMA100 1.106
Daily SMA200 1.1099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1188
Previous Daily Low 1.1096
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1152
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

