EUR/USD sits near multi-week top, above 1.0600 mark as traders look to US CPI report

- EUR/USD attracts some buying during the Asian session, albeit lacks strong follow-through.
- Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend support to the pair.
- Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures.
The EUR/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday and currently trades around the 1.0620-1.0625 region, just below a two-and-half-week high touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders seem uncertain over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path.
Data released on Wednesday showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand increased by 2.2% over the past 12 months through September as compared to the 2% rise recorded in the previous month. Furthermore, the Core PPI, which strips out food, energy and trade services components, came in at the 2.8% YoY rate, higher than analysts' estimate of 2.3%. The latest bump in the PPI, meanwhile, was driven by surging energy prices, which have fallen significantly since the start of October and raise hopes for a moderation in the underlying inflation. This, along with the recent dovish remarks by several Fed officials, reaffirmed expectations that the US central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
The outlook is reinforced by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which keeps the US Dollar (USD) depressed near a two-week low and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of at least one more Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. Apart from this, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas lends some support to the safe-haven buck. This, along with speculations that further rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) may be off the table for now, is seen contributing to capping any further gains for the major. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures.
The crucial US CPI report is due for release later during the early North American session this Thursday and will play a key role in influencing the Fed's next policy move. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the EUR/USD pair. Heading into the key data risks, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the pair's recent recovery move from the YTD low, around the 1.0450-1.0445 region touched last week.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0623
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0591
|Daily SMA50
|1.0748
|Daily SMA100
|1.0837
|Daily SMA200
|1.0825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0635
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0448
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0614
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0643
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
