EUR/USD sits at weekly highs above 1.0950 amid a quiet start to a big week

- EUR/USD sustains Friday’s rebound to weekly highs through 1.0950.
- Latest US jobs report pours cold water on hawkish Fed rate hike outlook.
- Focus shifts to Germany’s ZEW survey and US CPI data this week.
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0950, sitting near eight-day highs of 1.0975 set on Friday. The pair is consolidating last week’s gains, in what seems to be a relatively quiet start to a big week ahead.
Investors digest Friday’s volatile trading activity, in response to the US labor market report, which fuelled further recovery in the EUR/USD pair from near the 1.0830 region. The main currency pair rose over a big figure on Friday after the US Dollar incurred heavy losses on disappointing US payrolls data. Non-farm payrolls for June came in at 209k versus a 225k estimate. Additionally, May and April NFPs saw a big downward revision, suggesting a cooldown in the job market.
The wage inflation data, represented by Average Hourly Earnings, was +0.4% in June against a +0.3% estimate and matched May's +0.4% which was revised upward from +0.3%. Following the US jobs data release, investors began to believe the Fed may not be as hawkish as expected, sending EUR/USD back toward 1.1000 at the expense of the US Dollar.
Markets are now pricing in roughly 70% odds of a Fed rate hike pause in September after the expected 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the US central bank this month.
Meanwhile, mixed commentary from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials over the weekend, appears to be limiting the further upside in the Euro (EUR) for the time being. ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, “Eurozone rates will soon reach their high point, but it will be more of a high plateau than a peak.” ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor, Mario Centeno, said that he expects Eurozone “inflation under 3% by the end of 2023.”
Next of note for traders remains the Chinese inflation data, which could have a significant impact on risk sentiment and the US Dollar valuations, in turn, influencing the EUR/USD price action. Also, in focus remains the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data for July due later this Monday, in the absence of top-tier US economic data. This week’s Germany’s ZEW survey and US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be closely followed by EUR/USD traders.
EUR/USD: Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0967
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.09
|Daily SMA50
|1.0859
|Daily SMA100
|1.0829
|Daily SMA200
|1.0621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0973
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0834
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6700 at the start of the US CPI week
AUD/USD is consolidating last Friday's solid recovery gains, kicking off the week on a firmer footing. The US Dollar is licking its downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls-led wounds, as investors look forward to the US CPI inflation data for fresh impetus. In the meantime, Chinese inflation data is eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD sits at weekly highs above 1.0950 amid a quiet start to a big week
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0950, sitting near eight-day highs of 1.0975 set on Friday. The pair is consolidating last week’s gains, in what seems to be a relatively quiet start to a big week ahead.
Gold holds above $1,920, eyes on Chinese data
Gold price gains some traction and holds above $1,920 during an early Asian session on Monday. The weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday dragged the US dollar sharply lower across the board and benefited the XAU/USD price.
Dogecoin price levitates around 26.5% Fib as court deliberates potency of evidence in Elon Musk $258B case
Dogecoin price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Week Ahead – US inflation report, BoC and RBNZ meetings eyed
Another exciting week lies ahead for FX markets, before trading conditions start to wind down for the summer. The spotlight will fall on the latest US inflation report, which could help the dollar break out of its recent stalemate. Central bank meetings in New Zealand and Canada will also be closely watched.