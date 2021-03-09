EUR/USD set to fall as dollar breather looks temporary

EUR/USD has recovered as US yields dropped off the highs but America's vaccination advantage, upcoming stimulus and bond auctions all point to fresh EUR/USD falls, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Congress is on the verge of approving President Joe Biden's massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, and the mere need to issue more debt is set to raise yields and the dollar. A bond auction due on Wednesday is highly anticipated.”
“In the old continent, updated growth figures for the fourth quarter will likely confirm the contraction of 0.6% previously reported. Prospect is not much better. European countries have vaccinated roughly 8% of their populations while the US is at 18% and accelerating. Italy's fresh COVID-19 wave is of specific worry.”
“The European Central Bank is capable of boosting the eurozone economies but seems unwilling or unable to ramp up support. The latest weekly bond-buying figures have shown a slowdown rather than a pick-up in support.”
“Support awaits at the new 2021 trough of 1.1836, followed by 1.1775 and 1.1730.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1888, the daily high and roughly last week's low – a separator of ranges. It is followed by 1.1930 and 1.1950.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.