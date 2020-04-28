  • EUR/USD is trapped in a narrow range of 1.0727 to 1.0860.
  • A breakdown would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636. 
  • European governments have left the ECB alone in the fight against coronavirus. 

The EUR/USD bulls and the bears are fighting it out in the newfound trading range of 1.0727 to 1.0860. 

The pair formed a long-tailed candle on Friday, marking dip demand or bear failure at 1.0727. Meanwhile, the long upper wick attached to Monday's candle shows rejection or buyer fatigue at 1.0860. 

At press time, the pair is sidelined near 1.0825. The bias will remain neutral while the spot is held within the trading range of 1.0727-1.0860. A breakout will likely pave the way for at least a 100-pip rally, while a range breakdown would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636. 

The direction in which the range will be breached largely depends on what the Federal Reserve and the European Central Banks announce this week. "Increased bond purchases is an option for both central banks but having eased aggressively between meetings, they may not be eager to up stimulus for a few more weeks," said BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien. 

With the US government doing its bit in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Fed can afford to remain on the sidelines and asses the situation on the virus front and the impact of the various easing measures announced over the past two months. 

Meanwhile, European leaders failed to reach an agreement on spending last week, leaving the European Central Bank alone in a fight against the coronavirus-induced slowdown. Some observers think the ECB may hint that it is ready to provide additional easing in June. As a result, EUR/USD is more likely to suffer a range breakdown. 

The focus is also on the first GDP readings.  "We know that the US and Eurozone economy contracted in the first 3 months of the year but the question is by how much," said Lien. As for Tuesday, the Eurozone data calendar is light and the pair will likely take cues from the broader market sentiment. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0824
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0878
Daily SMA50 1.0956
Daily SMA100 1.1016
Daily SMA200 1.1041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.086
Previous Daily Low 1.0811
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0842
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0759
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6450, worsening mood lifts US dollar

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6450, worsening mood lifts US dollar

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6450, as the haven demand for the US dollar returns amid worsening market mood, with US-China tussle and pre-FOMC caution keeping the bulls at bay. The sell-off in NZD/USD also weighs on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady in 107's amid caution trading

USD/JPY holds steady in 107's amid caution trading

USD/JPY is consolidating on familiar grounds above 107.00 amid caution trading in the Asian equities while resurgent US dollar demand across the board helps cushion the downside. The focus remains on the oil-price action and US data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Breaches $1700, extending three-day declines

Gold: Breaches $1700, extending three-day declines

Gold extends the previous two-day downside, $1,700 taken out by bears. US dollar pullback, optimism surrounding ease of global lockdown restrictions weigh on the bullion. Declines in oil prices fail to put a floor under the safe-haven.

Gold News

WTI: Bears eye contract low, $10 at risk

WTI: Bears eye contract low, $10 at risk

WTI bears aim for $10.00 after more than 13.00% losses. A two-day-old falling trend line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Buyers will wait for a sustained break above $13.00 for fresh entries.

Oil News

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release.  The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures