- EUR/USD is trapped in a narrow range of 1.0727 to 1.0860.
- A breakdown would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636.
- European governments have left the ECB alone in the fight against coronavirus.
The EUR/USD bulls and the bears are fighting it out in the newfound trading range of 1.0727 to 1.0860.
The pair formed a long-tailed candle on Friday, marking dip demand or bear failure at 1.0727. Meanwhile, the long upper wick attached to Monday's candle shows rejection or buyer fatigue at 1.0860.
At press time, the pair is sidelined near 1.0825. The bias will remain neutral while the spot is held within the trading range of 1.0727-1.0860. A breakout will likely pave the way for at least a 100-pip rally, while a range breakdown would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636.
The direction in which the range will be breached largely depends on what the Federal Reserve and the European Central Banks announce this week. "Increased bond purchases is an option for both central banks but having eased aggressively between meetings, they may not be eager to up stimulus for a few more weeks," said BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien.
With the US government doing its bit in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Fed can afford to remain on the sidelines and asses the situation on the virus front and the impact of the various easing measures announced over the past two months.
Meanwhile, European leaders failed to reach an agreement on spending last week, leaving the European Central Bank alone in a fight against the coronavirus-induced slowdown. Some observers think the ECB may hint that it is ready to provide additional easing in June. As a result, EUR/USD is more likely to suffer a range breakdown.
The focus is also on the first GDP readings. "We know that the US and Eurozone economy contracted in the first 3 months of the year but the question is by how much," said Lien. As for Tuesday, the Eurozone data calendar is light and the pair will likely take cues from the broader market sentiment.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0824
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0878
|Daily SMA50
|1.0956
|Daily SMA100
|1.1016
|Daily SMA200
|1.1041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.086
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0811
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6450, worsening mood lifts US dollar
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6450, as the haven demand for the US dollar returns amid worsening market mood, with US-China tussle and pre-FOMC caution keeping the bulls at bay. The sell-off in NZD/USD also weighs on the aussie.
USD/JPY holds steady in 107's amid caution trading
USD/JPY is consolidating on familiar grounds above 107.00 amid caution trading in the Asian equities while resurgent US dollar demand across the board helps cushion the downside. The focus remains on the oil-price action and US data.
Gold: Breaches $1700, extending three-day declines
Gold extends the previous two-day downside, $1,700 taken out by bears. US dollar pullback, optimism surrounding ease of global lockdown restrictions weigh on the bullion. Declines in oil prices fail to put a floor under the safe-haven.
WTI: Bears eye contract low, $10 at risk
WTI bears aim for $10.00 after more than 13.00% losses. A two-day-old falling trend line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Buyers will wait for a sustained break above $13.00 for fresh entries.
EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week
This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release. The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.