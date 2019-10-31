EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD helped by FOMC-led broad USD weakness, trade concerns.  
  • Markets await the Eurozone inflation and growth figures for fresh trading impulse.

The EUR/USD pair extends its bullish momentum into a fourth day this Thursday, mainly benefiting from broad-based US dollar weakness, as the latest US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut continues to keep the sentiment sombre around the greenback and Treasury yields.

Eurozone data – Key event risks ahead

The Fed delivered on a widely expected 25-bps rate cut in the US last session, however, hinted a pause in future rate cuts. Despite the hawkish Fed rate cut and Fed Chair Powell’s upbeat remarks on the US economy, the US dollar was downed across the board after the knee-jerk spike, as markets continue to remain worried about the impact of the rate cuts on the economy and looming US-China trade risks.

This was reflected by the selling interest around the Treasury yields and the extension of the overnight losses in the greenback vs. its main peers, as we progress towards the European opening bells.

Meanwhile, on the EUR-side of the equation, the further upside in the spot now remains dependent on the upcoming Eurozone flash CPIs and GDP releases, due later today at 1000 GMT. The annualized Eurozone Q3 Preliminary GDP number is seen falling to 1.1% vs. 1.2% previous while on a quarterly basis, the data is seen arriving at 0.1% in Q3 vs. 0.2% last. The inflation figures are seen a touch softer in October.

Below-forecast Eurozone data could stall the ongoing bullish momentum in the major and send the rates back below the 1.1150 level. However, the bulls are likely to re-attempt the 1.12 handle on a positive surprise.

Looking ahead, the EUR/USD price-action could also likely remain at the mercy of the USD dynamics heading into the key US macro releases and amid ongoing jitters around the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1165
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1065
Daily SMA50 1.1038
Daily SMA100 1.1126
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.108
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data

EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data

The EUR/USD pair extends its bullish momentum into the fourth day and trades close to weekly highs this Thursday, mainly benefiting from broad-based US dollar weakness, with the focus now shifting towards the key Eurozone economic data due later today at 1000 GMT.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit

GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit

GBP/USD benefits from increasing odds of sustained Tory leadership, Fed rate cut. A light economic calendar in Britain keeps focussing on politics, US data. Friday’s NFP will be the key, as usual, while trade/Brexit developments can hold importance.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance

USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance

USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention

Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention

Having bounced off a week’s low, Gold prices challenge immediate key resistances while taking the bids to $1,497 amid pre-European session trading on Thursday. Bullion’s downside below $1,469 will be the key.

Gold News

The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk

The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures