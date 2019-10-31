EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data

- EUR/USD helped by FOMC-led broad USD weakness, trade concerns.
- Markets await the Eurozone inflation and growth figures for fresh trading impulse.
The EUR/USD pair extends its bullish momentum into a fourth day this Thursday, mainly benefiting from broad-based US dollar weakness, as the latest US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut continues to keep the sentiment sombre around the greenback and Treasury yields.
Eurozone data – Key event risks ahead
The Fed delivered on a widely expected 25-bps rate cut in the US last session, however, hinted a pause in future rate cuts. Despite the hawkish Fed rate cut and Fed Chair Powell’s upbeat remarks on the US economy, the US dollar was downed across the board after the knee-jerk spike, as markets continue to remain worried about the impact of the rate cuts on the economy and looming US-China trade risks.
This was reflected by the selling interest around the Treasury yields and the extension of the overnight losses in the greenback vs. its main peers, as we progress towards the European opening bells.
Meanwhile, on the EUR-side of the equation, the further upside in the spot now remains dependent on the upcoming Eurozone flash CPIs and GDP releases, due later today at 1000 GMT. The annualized Eurozone Q3 Preliminary GDP number is seen falling to 1.1% vs. 1.2% previous while on a quarterly basis, the data is seen arriving at 0.1% in Q3 vs. 0.2% last. The inflation figures are seen a touch softer in October.
Below-forecast Eurozone data could stall the ongoing bullish momentum in the major and send the rates back below the 1.1150 level. However, the bulls are likely to re-attempt the 1.12 handle on a positive surprise.
Looking ahead, the EUR/USD price-action could also likely remain at the mercy of the USD dynamics heading into the key US macro releases and amid ongoing jitters around the US-China trade deal.
EUR/USD Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1165
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1065
|Daily SMA50
|1.1038
|Daily SMA100
|1.1126
|Daily SMA200
|1.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1175
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data
The EUR/USD pair extends its bullish momentum into the fourth day and trades close to weekly highs this Thursday, mainly benefiting from broad-based US dollar weakness, with the focus now shifting towards the key Eurozone economic data due later today at 1000 GMT.
GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit
GBP/USD benefits from increasing odds of sustained Tory leadership, Fed rate cut. A light economic calendar in Britain keeps focussing on politics, US data. Friday’s NFP will be the key, as usual, while trade/Brexit developments can hold importance.
USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention
Having bounced off a week’s low, Gold prices challenge immediate key resistances while taking the bids to $1,497 amid pre-European session trading on Thursday. Bullion’s downside below $1,469 will be the key.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.