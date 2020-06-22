EUR/USD rises after charting biggest single-day losing run in two months

- EUR/USD rises alongside gains in the US stock futures.
- Risk assets, however, are not out of the woods yet as virus concerns and geopolitical tensions linger.
- The data calendar is light and focus is on German Bundesbank President's speech.
EUR/USD is flashing green at press time with risk assets better bid despite the rise in the coronavirus infection rate in the US, Germany, parts of China and some developing nations.
The pair is currently trading at 1.1192, representing a 0.17% gain on the day, having defended Friday's low of 1.1168 during the early Asian trading hours. EUR/USD suffered a 0.3% decline on Friday to register its fourth straight daily loss. That is the longest daily losing run since early April.
Risk reset?
Both EUR/USD and the S&P 500 futures had begun the week on a negative note in early Asia with the latter falling as much as 1% on renewed coronavirus concerns triggered by a faster rise in the number of cases in the US and Germany and Australia's decision to re-impose restrictions in its second-most populous state.
The early decline, however, was short-lived, possibly due to President Trump's recent statement that his administration won't impose a total lockdown again. The futures are now up over 0.6% and are likely weighing over the US dollar.
While the government may not impose a total lockdown, the private sector could respond by shutting down outlets if the situation worsens. In fact, Apple did close some stores on Friday. In addition, tensions between the two Koreas as well as China and India continue to summer.
Put simply, risk assets are not out of the woods yet and gains in the stock futures and high beta currencies need to be viewed with caution. On the data front, German Buba Monthly Report is scheduled for release during the European trading hours. Traders would also take cues from German Buba President Weidmann's speech scheduled at 12:00 GMT.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.1317
- R2 1.1286
- R1 1.1231
- PP 1.12
-
- S1 1.1145
- S2 1.1114
- S3 1.1059
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises after charting biggest single-day losing run in two months
EUR/USD rises alongside gains in the US stock futures. Risk assets, however, are not out of the woods yet as virus concerns and geopolitical tensions linger. The data calendar is light and focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD snaps four-day losing streak to recover from monthly low towards 1.2400
GBP/USD stretches pullback moves from 1.2336, questions further bearish bias. UK Chancellor Sunak targets VAT to combat COVID-19, British PM Johnson will unveil guidelines to further ease lockdown restrictions. Brexit, virus updates, UK CBI survey data eyed.
Gold: Jumps to one-month high
Gold is better bid at press time with technical charts reporting bullish patterns. The daily chart MACD and the signal line are reporting a falling channel breakout and the hourly price chart is showing a symmetrical triangle breakout.
WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00
WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.
S&P 500 futures reverse the bearish opening gap, not out of the woods yet
Following a bearish opening gap of about 120-pips on Monday, the S&P 500 futures reverse a part of the early decline. The bears, however, remain in control amid broad risk-aversion, mainly triggered by a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, intensifying the second-wave fears.