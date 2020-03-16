EUR/USD reverses Fed’s surprise rate cut inspired rally to 1.1200

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD pares back gains as the US dollar recovers ground broadly.
  • Fed surprised with a rate cut to zero and announced further QE.
  • Eyes on virus updates, USD dynamics ahead of G7 and EU response.

With the US dollar recovering ground across its main peers from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) surprise rate cut led slump, EUR/USD is fading its rally to 1.1200, as the rates now trade around 1.1115, up 0.13% so far.

In a global coordinated economic response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Fed slashed the key rates to zero and announced that it will increase its bond holdings by $700 billion. Markets were caught off guard by another unexpected move by the Fed, as they started out the week early Monday.

In an immediate reaction to the Fed decision, the US dollar was broadly dumped in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as investors remain convinced the Fed's stimulus efforts will not be enough to offset the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spot, subsequently, jumped 130-pips from near 1.1070 region and tested the 1.12 handle on the Fed announcement. Attention now turns to the European Union (EU) Finance Ministers’ and G7 leaders’ economic response to the virus outbreak, as they hold extraordinary meetings later on Monday.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1116
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.105
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1221
Previous Daily Low 1.1055
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0864
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

The terrible Chinese macro numbers served failed to deter the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair extends its recovery mode from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now trades at 0.6136, down 0.80% on the day.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting

USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting

USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and rises back above 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today. 

USD/JPY News

Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?

Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?

The Fed was unable to wait until its scheduled meeting -- again, and this time it went all the way to zero. Less than two weeks after its double-dose 50 basis-point rate cut, it did not wait until its scheduled rate decision on March 18 and has announced a quadruple rate cut -- 100 basis points.

Read more

Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight

Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight

Gold prices remain on the back foot as global central bankers fight hard against coronavirus. After Fed and RBNZ, BOJ announced a surprise emergency meeting at 03:00 GMT. EU Finance ministers, G7 are in the pipeline as well.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures