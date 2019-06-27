EUR/USD reverses early dip, turns neutral ahead of German CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD pullback helps the pair to bounce off 200-DMA.
  • Positive US bond yields lend support to the USD and cap gains.
  • Traders now eye German CPI for some impetus ahead of US GDP.

The EUR/USD pair quickly recovered around 20-25 pips from intraday swing lows and might now be headed towards the top end of its daily trading range. 

For the third consecutive session, the pair managed to attract some dip-buying interest near the very important 200-day SMA and the latest leg of an uptick over the past hour or so was supported by a modest intraday US Dollar pullback.

Optimism over US-China trade talks turned out to be short-lived and fizzled out rather quickly after China's foreign ministry spokesman was out with a clarification saying that they were not aware of any report on a tentative trade truce between the two countries. 

The news exerted some pressure on the greenback and turned out to be the only factor providing a modest lift to the major. However, a positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the USD slide and kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major.

The pair remained well below the 1.1400 round figure mark as investors now look forward to the prelim German consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the final US Q1 GDP print might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.137
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1274
Daily SMA50 1.1224
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1348
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1392
Previous Daily Low 1.1347
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1364
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1348
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1326
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1304
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1392
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1414
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce

EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports, later denied by China,  about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news

USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news

The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.  

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level

Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level

Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.

Gold News

Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting

Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting

Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location