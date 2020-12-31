EUR/USD retreats further from multi-year tops, slides to 1.2260

- EUR/USD witnessed some profit-taking amid year-end thin liquidity conditions.
- A bearish sentiment around the USD should help limit any corrective pullbacks.
The EUR/USD pair edged lower during the second half of the European session and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2260 region in the last hour.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2300 mark, the pair witnessed some selling and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move to fresh 32-month tops. The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking. Typical thin trading volumes on the last day of the year prompted investors to lighten their bullish bets, though the downside seems limited amid the underlying bearish sentiment around the US dollar.
Investors have been betting on a strong global economic recovery in 2021. This, along with the likelihood of additional US financial aid package, dragged the key USD Index to the lowest level since April 2018. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will keep rates lower for a longer period and the prevalent risk-on environment should continue to undermine the safe-haven greenback.
Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet's Chief Analyst explains: “Reaching pre-pandemic employment levels is outside the foreseeable future, while inflation does not even worth mentioning. Depressed consumption will likely keep it subdued for longer than the most pessimistic central banks’ estimates. Anyway, optimism reigns in the wider perspective and despite the market’s turmoil that spurs safe-haven demand here and there.”
Even from a technical perspective, this week's breakout through a symmetrical triangle – part of a bullish pennant formation – might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move. Hence, any meaningful dip might be seen as a buying opportunity. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the EUR/USD pair has topped out in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2272
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1973
|Daily SMA100
|1.1885
|Daily SMA200
|1.1534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.231
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2257
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2319
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable is now overbought, but without signs of giving up.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity
Gold managed to rebound around $10 from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1895 region.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.