- EUR/USD off daily highs consolidates weekly gains and a strong rebound from 1.0925.
- US data points to a strong consumer after retail sales and consumer confidence reports.
The EUR/USD retreated over the last hours and moved off weekly highs, below 1.1100. US data and some a less weak US Dollar favored the correction. Recently dropped to 1.1060 and it is trading at 1.1075, still positive for the day, on its way to the highest close since August 28.
The post-European Central Bank rally of EUR/USD run today into resistance around 1.1100 and pulled back. It is consolidating weekly gains, supported by a stabilization of the Euro and a slide of the US Dollar.
Data from the US favored the greenback and sent US yields further to the upside. Retail sales in August rose 0.4% above market expectations of a 0.2 increase. Later, the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index showed a rebound from 89.8 to 92.0 in September. The 10-year yield rose from below 1.80% to 1.87%, reaching the highest since August 2.
Technical outlook
For the first time since April, EUR/USD is about to post two consecutive weekly gains. Still the long term chart points to the downside, but over the short-term the US Dollar could have lost momentum particularly after rebounding again from the 1.0925 area.
“The pair has bottomed twice at 1.0926 this September, but a double bottom figure is still unclear”, notes Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet. According to her the spike above the neckline was unsustainable, therefore diminishing the relevance of the figure. “As it happened last week, the 1.1000 level is the immediate support, and below it, the next relevant one is the two-year low at 1.0926, followed by the 1.0820/40 price zone.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1074
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.1056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.1134
|Daily SMA100
|1.1185
|Daily SMA200
|1.1263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0927
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0926
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1026
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline amid upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is extending its falls toward 1.1050 after US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 92 points. Earlier, retail sales met expectations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY: holding in higher ground ahead of US Retail Sales
Risk appetite dominates the financial world, weighing on safe-haven assets. US Retail Sales and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index up next. USD/JPY bullish case prevails, 107.45 critical Fibonacci support.
Gold eases from tops, holds above $1500 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the intraday uptick and momentarily slipped below the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back to the neutral territory.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.