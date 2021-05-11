EUR/USD: Resistance at 1.2212/1.2243 to cap euro's strength – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD stays on course to test resistance at 1.2212/43, but with this expected to cap for now, according to the Credit Suisse analyst team.
See – The official launch of a digital EUR may not happen until 2025 – HSBC
Support remains at 1.2058/52
“We stay biased higher for a test of resistance next at the 78.6% retracement of the Q1 fall at 1.2212, with scope for the 1.2243 February high. For now, we look for strength to ideally fail here for a fresh pullback into the broader sideways range that has been in place since early January.”
“A direct breach of the 1.2243 February high can see strength extend to test 1.2325/50 – the 2021 high and potential downtrend from 2018 – which we would expect to prove a tough barrier once again.
“Support moves to 1.2125 initially, then 1.2105/02, which we look to try and hold. Below can see a deeper setback to 1.2058/52, with better buying expected here.”
“Below the 1.2058/52 region would suggest yet another false breakout, however only a move below the 1.1993/80 lows and particularly below the 200-day average at 1.1952 would turn the risks back lower again.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.