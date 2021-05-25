EUR/USD remains upbeat above 1.2200 amid softer USD, ahead of Germany data

- EUR/USD refreshes daily high in the Asian session.
- US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- Risk aversion on waning inflationary fear also weighs on the USD.
The selling tone surrounding the US dollar, amid falling US Treasury yields, keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. The pair remained on the defensive near the 1.2230 level for the past five trading sessions.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2226, up 0.09% on the day.
The successive gains in EUR/USD is primarily credited to the downbeat performance of the US dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, remained on the backfoot amid weaker US Treasury yields. The tug of war between growth and inflationary concerns took a toll on the dollar. The Fed reaffirmed tapering measures are not on cards despite the strong economic performance.
In addition to that, the divergence in Fed official’s comments about the timing of the ending of the QE measures and rolling back of the current ultra-easy monetary policy also keep investors away from the US dollar.
Having said that, the stronger economic data in the US, Eurozone, and UK improved the risk appetite and drove market participants towards riskier assets. The risk on market sentiment favors EUR/USD's upside gains.
On the other hand, the single currency is boosted by the upbeat PMI data released on Friday. The IHS Markit Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 62.8 in May, above the market expectations at 62.9. The Service PMI jumped to 55.5 in May, beating the market forecast of 52.3.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde shrugged off the expectation of winding up the bond purchasing program. Eurozone Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe remained optimistic about the economic recovery but showed concerns about the challenges and not to fall behind China and the US. The comments hold back some of the gains for the EUR/USD pair.
As for now, the major theme remains the rising price pressures, which could alter the Fed’s current monetary policy and, in turn, the rise of the US dollar owing to the higher interest rate expectations.
The important data on the economic calendar to look out for would be the German IFO Business Climate for May. The US economic data consist of S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price, CB Consumer Confidence, and New Home Sales data.
EUR/USD Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2227
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2122
|Daily SMA50
|1.199
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2297
EUR/USD remains upbeat above 1.2200 amid softer USD, ahead of Germany data
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2200 ahead of the key German economic data. The US dollar remains pressured, undermined by weaker Treasury yields and risk-on market mood. Fed officials downplay inflation fears amid stronger growth outlook. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
GBP/USD: On the way to 1.42 despite Brexit woes
GBP/USD extends Monday’s recovery towards 1.4200. EU’s von der Leyen rejects hopes of NI protocol changes after EU summit. US dollar follows Treasury yields to south amid receding inflation fears. US data, Brexit headlines and reopening news in focus
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
Bearish pattern for stocks beginning to emerge
Stocks closed above the 10 day MA on Thursday. They delivered bullish follow through on Monday, which caused the 10 day MA to begin to flatten. So we can label day 48 as the DCL.