EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC

- EUR/USD stuck in a narrow range ahead of the FOMC decision.
- Lagarde’s speech also eyed, as the Fed is likely to hold fire.
- Higher DXY and Treasury yields weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision.
The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the main currency pair. The cautious sentiment around the global stocks amid growing covid concerns in emerging economies and doubts over US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure stimulus package underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand.
Bloomberg reported earlier on, “President Joe Biden and his economic team are planning to forgo an expansion of the estate tax in the administration’s coming individual tax-hike proposals.”
Upbeat US CB Consumer Confidence data fuelled the rally in the Treasury yields, which lifted the dollar. The index rose in April to 121.7 from 109.0 in March, beating expectations by a big margin. Meanwhile, the stocks traded mixed, shrugging off encouraging earnings.
On the EUR side of the story, the euro remains uninspired by the German government’s upward revision to the economy’s 2021 growth forecasts, as surging covid cases outweigh.
“This Wednesday, Germany will publish the May GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at -3.5 from -6.2 previously. In the US, the focus will be on the Federal Reserve, as the central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy,” explains FXStreet’s Chief Analyst, Valeria Bednarik.
“No surprises are expected this time, although investors expect chief Jerome Powell to acknowledge the improvement in the employment sector and hence, offer a more hawkish speech. Tightening will likely remain off the table,” Valeria adds.
EUR/USD technical levels
FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes, “an ascending support line from March 31, near 1.2065 will test the short-term EUR/USD declines ahead of the key 100-day SMA level near 1.2055. Alternatively, an upside clearance of the stated resistance line close to 1.2115 should successfully cross the monthly top of 1.2116 before directing the run-up towards the 1.2200 thresholds.”
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2077
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1941
|Daily SMA50
|1.1955
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2057
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2079
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2044
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Vaxart soars 40% to two-month highs on encouraging covid vaccine
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) broke its two-month-long consolidative mode to the upside, rocketing nearly 37% to hit two-month highs of $9.48 on Tuesday. Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.