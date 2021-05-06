EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood

By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD remains vulnerable ahead of fresh US data.
  • Macroeconomic divergence weighs on the euro.
  • DXY bounce amid worsening mood adds to the bearish bias.

EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood.

A fresh wave of risk-aversion gripped Asia after China’s state planner announced that the government has decided to put an end to the strategic alliance with Australia, as the ties deteriorate. Asian stocks ex-Japan tumbled while the S&P 500 futures erased gains, lifting the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar.

The spot continues to remain offered, despite weaker US ADP and ISM Services PMI and dovish expectations, as the US economy is still seen on a faster recovery path than the Old Continent amid higher vaccination rates in America.  

Despite the weakness in the major, the subdued price action in the US Treasury yields keeps the euro bulls somewhat hopeful heading into a data-busy day ahead.

“On Thursday, Germany will publish March Factory Orders, while the EU will release March Retail Sales, seen up by 1.5% MoM. The focus during US trading hours will be put on employment-related data, as the country will publish Q1 Nonfarm Productivity and Labor Costs and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 30, foreseen at 540K,” FXStreet’s Chief Analyst, Valeria Bednarik, notes.

Additionally, ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech will be also closely followed for fresh trading impetus.

EUR/USD technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2000
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2005
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2018
Daily SMA50 1.1948
Daily SMA100 1.2051
Daily SMA200 1.1947
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2027
Previous Daily Low 1.1986
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1965
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2025
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2066

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

