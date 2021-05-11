EUR/USD remains poised for more gains above 1.2160

- EUR/USD attempts recovery in the Asian session.
- Weaker US dollar lifts demand for the pair.
- US JOLTs Job Opening data, Germany ZEW Survey awaited.
The buying interest surrounding the single currency keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed in the Asian session. The pair opened lower on Tuesday morning, now recouping strength towards sessions high at 1.2149, where it waivers now.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the greenback against six major rivals, treads water with little gains, at 90.26. The depreciative move of the US dollar adds strength to the EUR/USD pair.
The disappointing US NFP data still haunts the market. The Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reaffirmed their dovish stance on monetary policy, as the dual mandate of full and exclusive employment along with inflation averaging around 2% is still far from reach.
On the other hand, a pick up in the covid vaccination drive and partial reopening of the economy help in improving the economic forecast for the Old Continent. This optimism aids the single currency to gain some traction.
As for now, investors await the release of the German Wholesale Price Index for April, Germany ZEW Survey. Later on, US JOLTS Job opening data (Mar) and the Fed official’s speeches will be closely watched as well.
EUR/USD Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.205
|Daily SMA50
|1.1949
|Daily SMA100
|1.2047
|Daily SMA200
|1.1952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2178
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1986
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2213
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
