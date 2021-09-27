EUR/USD remains cautious above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar

EUR/USD prints minute gains on Monday in the Asian session.

The US Dollar Index turns slightly negative but still remains above 92.70.

Germany’s election result weighs on the euro, ECB's Lagarde speech eyed.

The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor gains in the Asian session on the first trading day of the week. After spending the previous week near 1.1750, the pair opened lower and hovered in a narrow trade band of less than 10-pips movement. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1719, up 0.05% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, pares some of its initial gains, Nevertheless still looks strong above 92.20, which keeps EUR/USD gains limited.

Investors digested the latest Fed’s monetary policy update. The central bank hinted stimulus could start being reduced in November and interest rates could rise as soon as next year, while trimming growth forecasts and hiking inflation projections for this year.

The reduced risk appetite on the renewed concerns of China’s group Everngrandes default fears after the interest payment deadline passed without any notification from the company and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) remark on cryptocurrency by calling all digital currencies related activities as illegal, helps keep the greenback supported.

Meanwhile, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a vote on the infrastructure bill would be cast on Thursday, as earlier she warned not to expect a Monday vote despite her confidence about the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus package.

Traders refrain from positioning in the shared currency after Germany’s Social Democrats marginally won Sunday’s national election as per the projected results, and claimed a “clear mandate” to lead a government for the first time since 2005 and to end 16 years of conservative-led under Angela Merkel.

Investors turn their attention to the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech and US Durable Goods Orders data to take trade insight.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1719 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.172 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1795 Daily SMA50 1.1786 Daily SMA100 1.191 Daily SMA200 1.198 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1748 Previous Daily Low 1.1701 Previous Weekly High 1.1756 Previous Weekly Low 1.1684 Previous Monthly High 1.19 Previous Monthly Low 1.1664 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1719 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.173 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1698 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1676 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1651 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1745 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.177 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1792



