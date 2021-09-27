EUR/USD remains cautious above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar

- EUR/USD prints minute gains on Monday in the Asian session.
- The US Dollar Index turns slightly negative but still remains above 92.70.
- Germany’s election result weighs on the euro, ECB's Lagarde speech eyed.
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor gains in the Asian session on the first trading day of the week. After spending the previous week near 1.1750, the pair opened lower and hovered in a narrow trade band of less than 10-pips movement. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1719, up 0.05% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, pares some of its initial gains, Nevertheless still looks strong above 92.20, which keeps EUR/USD gains limited.
Investors digested the latest Fed’s monetary policy update. The central bank hinted stimulus could start being reduced in November and interest rates could rise as soon as next year, while trimming growth forecasts and hiking inflation projections for this year.
The reduced risk appetite on the renewed concerns of China’s group Everngrandes default fears after the interest payment deadline passed without any notification from the company and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) remark on cryptocurrency by calling all digital currencies related activities as illegal, helps keep the greenback supported.
Meanwhile, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a vote on the infrastructure bill would be cast on Thursday, as earlier she warned not to expect a Monday vote despite her confidence about the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus package.
Traders refrain from positioning in the shared currency after Germany’s Social Democrats marginally won Sunday’s national election as per the projected results, and claimed a “clear mandate” to lead a government for the first time since 2005 and to end 16 years of conservative-led under Angela Merkel.
Investors turn their attention to the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech and US Durable Goods Orders data to take trade insight.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1719
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1795
|Daily SMA50
|1.1786
|Daily SMA100
|1.191
|Daily SMA200
|1.198
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.177
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1792
