EUR/USD regains upside traction near 1.1380

- EUR/USD leaves behind Thursday’s downtick and retakes 1.1380.
- The resumption of the risk-on sentiment weighs on the dollar.
- Markets’ attention remains on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD reclaims ground lost and advances to the 1.1380 region amidst the improvement in the risk-associated space on Friday.
EUR/USD bid on geopolitics, dollar weakness
EUR/USD extends its consolidative theme in the upper end of the weekly range, although still below the key barrier at 1.1400 the figure.
The better mood surrounding the riskier assets remains supported by hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine dispute following news of a Blinken-Lavrov meeting at some point next week.
In the US cash markets, yields show some mild recovery after the recent weakness, while yields of the German 10y Bund extends the corrective downside to the sub-0.25% area.
In the euro docket, EMU’s Current Account and Construction Output are due. In the NA session, the Conference Board will release the Leading Index ahead of Existing Home Sales and speeches by Evans, Waller and Brainard.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD continues to look to the geopolitical scenario and the risk appetite trends for near-term direction. Further out, the improvement in the pair’s outlook appears underpinned by fresh speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB at some point by year end, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic activity and other key fundamentals in the region
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Current Account, Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.09% at 1.1368 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1395 (weekly high Feb.16) followed by 1.1491 (200-week SMA) and finally 1.1494 (2022 high Feb.10). On the other hand, a drop below 1.1323 (low Feb.17) would target 1.1279 (weekly low Feb.14) en route to 1.1186 (monthly low Nov.24 2021).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1350 amid hopes for diplomacy over Ukraine
EUR/USD is looking to break higher from 1.1350-1.1370 on optimism for diplomacy on the Blinkin-Lavrov meeting next week. The US dollar holds steady as risk sentiment improves amid easing fears over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fedspeak, Biden's meeting in focus.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade above 1.3600 early Friday as the market mood remains upbeat on heightened hopes of a de-escalation of geopolitical tensions. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 9.1% on a yearly basis in January.
Gold bulls keep eyes on $1,916 amid Ukraine crisis
Gold price remains underpinned by geopolitics, easing 50bps March fed rate hike bets. Blinken-Lavrov meeting next week sparks a ray of hope but tensions still persist.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Ukraine and inflation are the twin poles of market concern. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would upend the world's economy, sending oil and commodities soaring, with a good chance of precipitating a recession.