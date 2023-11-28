EUR/USD refreshes multi-month peak as Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the USD

- EUR/USD scales higher for the fourth successive day and touched its highest level since August 11.
- Dovish Fed expectations drag the USD to a near three-month low and lend support to the major.
- Traders now look to the German GfK Consumer Climate and the US Consumer Confidence Index.
- The focus will remain glued to the Eurozone consumer inflation figures and the US PCE Price Index.
The EUR/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the fourth straight day and climbs to its highest level since August 11 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.0960 area and seem poised to prolong the recent well-established uptrend in the wake of the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to a near three-month low and continues to be weighed down by growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with its policy tightening campaign. Adding to this, the increasing likelihood of earlier rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 compared to the European Central Bank (ECB) turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
The current market pricing indicates that the US central bank may begin easing policy as early as March 2024. In contrast, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Monday that the fight to contain price growth is not yet done, forcing investors to scale back their expectations that the next move by the central bank is set to be a rate cut. This, in turn, validates the positive outlook for the EUR/USD pair and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
Market participants now look to the release of the German GfK Consumer Climate for some impetus ahead of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index. Apart from this, speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.
Bullish traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week's release of the key inflation data from the Eurozone and the US. The preliminary German and Spanish consumer inflation figures are due for release on Wednesday. This will be followed by the flash Eurozone CPI report on Thursday and the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – on Thursday, which, in turn, will drive the EUR/USD pair in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0958
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0785
|Daily SMA50
|1.066
|Daily SMA100
|1.0792
|Daily SMA200
|1.0812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0959
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0925
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0965
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0852
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0901
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains above 0.6600, Fedspeak in focus
AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating gains above 0.6600 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The pair's upside appears capped by disappointing Australian Retail Sales data and cautious remarks by RBA Governor Bullock. A pause in the US Dollar downtrend keeps the pair afloat ahead of Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen strengthens further amid BoJ-Fed policy divergence
USD/JPY is falling toward 148.00, as the Japanese Yen continues to draw support from hawkish BoJ expectations. A softer risk tone further seems to benefit the JPY’s relative safe-haven status. Fed rate cut bets drag the US Dollar closer to the monthly low, weighing on USD/JPY.
Gold price sits near six-month peak, bullish potential intact amid dovish Fed bets
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the fourth straight day, near a multi-month peak. Bets that the Fed is done raising rates and start easing its policy in 2024 remain supportive.
Blur price likely to extend losses to 42% as whale investors dump BLUR tokens
Blur price rallied 352% in just 43 days between October 12 and November 24, which propelled it to create a local top at $0.685. While this move is impressive, BLUR has already shed 26% and currently trades at $0.502.
S&P 500: Cyclicals propel, USD bounce ahead?
S&P 500 shook off mixed PMIs that don‘t increase Fed rate cutting odds, by still keeping above my key 4,565 support. What‘s more, it was cyclicals that kept it up, Russell 2000 didn‘t have a bad day either.