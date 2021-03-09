EUR/USD recovers from 3.5-month low as 10-year Treasury yield drops

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows, tracking a drop in the US 10-year yield.
  • China's state funds intervene in stock markets, weakening the haven demand for the dollar. 
  • Euro's bounce could be short-lived, as yields are likely to continue trending higher.

The bid tone around the US dollar weakens with a pullback in Treasury yields, allowing a bounce in EUR/USD from multi-month lows.

The pair now trades near 1.1860, representing a 0.12% gain on the day, having hit a low of 1.1835 in Asia. That was the lowest level since Nov. 24. The 10-year US Treasury yield has declined to 1.57% from the 12-month high of 1.62% reached on Monday. 

Also, news that China's state funds are intervening in stock markets to arrest the drop looks to be aiding the recovery in EUR/USD. 

The relief, however, could be short-lived, as yields still have plenty of room to rise, according to some observers.   

“Treasury yields should be comparable to the average of nominal US GDP and German bund yields, a proxy for the level of interest rates in the international markets. By that measure, the comparable bond yields would be above 3%, should the consensus forecasts pan out," DoubleLine Capital LP’s founder Jeffrey Gundlach, said, as per Bloomberg. 

Besides, Eurozone's relatively slow vaccine rollout and coronavirus lockdowns in multiple regions could keep the bulls from pushing EUR higher. 

Data-wise, the focus today will be on the German Trade Balance for January and the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product and Employment Change Data for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1853
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.1845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.208
Daily SMA50 1.2124
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1932
Previous Daily Low 1.1845
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1899
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1787
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1729
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.199

 

 

