EUR/USD recovers from 3.5-month low as 10-year Treasury yield drops

- EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows, tracking a drop in the US 10-year yield.
- China's state funds intervene in stock markets, weakening the haven demand for the dollar.
- Euro's bounce could be short-lived, as yields are likely to continue trending higher.
The bid tone around the US dollar weakens with a pullback in Treasury yields, allowing a bounce in EUR/USD from multi-month lows.
The pair now trades near 1.1860, representing a 0.12% gain on the day, having hit a low of 1.1835 in Asia. That was the lowest level since Nov. 24. The 10-year US Treasury yield has declined to 1.57% from the 12-month high of 1.62% reached on Monday.
Also, news that China's state funds are intervening in stock markets to arrest the drop looks to be aiding the recovery in EUR/USD.
The relief, however, could be short-lived, as yields still have plenty of room to rise, according to some observers.
“Treasury yields should be comparable to the average of nominal US GDP and German bund yields, a proxy for the level of interest rates in the international markets. By that measure, the comparable bond yields would be above 3%, should the consensus forecasts pan out," DoubleLine Capital LP’s founder Jeffrey Gundlach, said, as per Bloomberg.
Besides, Eurozone's relatively slow vaccine rollout and coronavirus lockdowns in multiple regions could keep the bulls from pushing EUR higher.
Data-wise, the focus today will be on the German Trade Balance for January and the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product and Employment Change Data for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.208
|Daily SMA50
|1.2124
|Daily SMA100
|1.204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1932
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2113
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1729
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
