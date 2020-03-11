- EUR/USD benefits from weakness in USD, Treasury yields.
- Growing coronavirus cases and US stimulus doubts dent risk.
- Virus updates, USD dynamics to lead the way ahead of US CPI.
EUR/USD jumps back on the bids and looks to retest the 1.1350 level amid unabated broad-based US dollar selling, as we progress towards the European opening bells, having stalled its corrective slide at 1.1275.
The overnight sell-off in the spot lost legs, as the bulls fought back control in Asia alongside the risk-off trades, in light of growing coronavirus cases worldwide and the US economic response disappointment.
Therefore, investors ramp up the US bond-buying that led to the renewed sell-off in the Treasury yields that ensued the dollar slide across the board. The US dollar index now trades 0.35% lower at session lows near 96.05 while the US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are down nearly 11% at 0.675%.
On the EUR-side of the story, the risks of a recession in the Eurozone, particularly in Germany, remain high in the face of the infectious disease. Therefore, the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely resort to additional stimulus measures on Thursday to cushion the economic blow, which could very well hurt the shared currency, with the EUR/USD correction likely to resume.
In the meantime, the major will continue to watch out for the incoming virus updates and its impact on the risk sentiment and dollar trades ahead of the US CPI data due later today at 1230 GMT.
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1340
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.1281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1
|Daily SMA50
|1.1045
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1467
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY looks to test 104.00 as risk-off remains at full steam
With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases globally and doubts over the US economic stimulus, the risk-off mood extends into Europe. The safe-haven demand for the yen, therefore, remains intact knocking off USD/JPY back towards 104.00.
GBP/USD: All eyes on UK’s first post-Brexit budget, monthly data dump
GBP/USD bounces back above 1.2900 ahead of the key UK macro catalysts. Chancellor Sunak is expected to try various means to please Brexiteers amid coronavirus fears. The EU-UK jitters continue to play out.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.