EUR/USD rebounds amid escalated geopolitical turmoil, hovers around 1.0650

- EUR/USD attempts to recover from five-month lows amid escalated Middle-East tension.
- Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel late Saturday.
- The pair received downward pressure by diverging policy scenarios for the ECB and Fed.
EUR/USD edges up to near 1.0650 during the Asian session on Monday, recovering from a five-month low of 1.0622 reached last Friday. The US Dollar (USD) gained ground due to increased dollar-buying due to geopolitical turmoil, which contributed to downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
Over the weekend, Iran retaliated against a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria by launching explosive drones and missiles at Israel. Despite this escalation, the markets remained relatively calm, possibly due to Iran's advance notice of the attack, which helped mitigate the risk of further escalation.
According to reports from Reuters, officials from Turkey, Jordan, and Iraq stated that Iran had provided advanced notice days before the attack, allowing measures to prevent mass casualties and a worsening of the situation. However, a US official denied this claim. Additionally, US President Joe Biden told Israel that the United States would not participate in any retaliatory actions.
The EUR/USD pair faced downward pressure as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed diverging monetary policy outlooks. The ECB indicated that if underlying inflation continues to slow as expected, there could be a consideration to lower policy rates in June.
In contrast, robust US inflation and strong macroeconomic indicators are prompting the Fed to reconsider its plans for monetary easing. The probability of interest rates remaining unchanged at the June meeting has increased to 63.5% according to the CME FedWatch Tool, up from 46.8% the previous week. Investors will closely monitor seasonally adjusted Eurozone Industrial Production data and US Retail Sales figures on Monday.
Boston Federal Reserve (Fed) President Susan Collins remarked on Friday that she anticipates 'around two' rate cuts for 2024, while still expecting inflation pressures to diminish later this year. She emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the timing of potential rate cuts and noted that while a rate hike is not currently part of the baseline scenario, it cannot be entirely ruled out.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0813
|Daily SMA50
|1.0823
|Daily SMA100
|1.0867
|Daily SMA200
|1.083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0729
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0622
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0622
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6700 as traders look through Middle East escalation
AUD/USD is on the front foot, heading toward 0.6700 in early Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains undeterred by the weekend's Iranian attack on Israel amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Traders look through the Middle East escalation, as major world economies urge restraint.
Gold regains poise above $2,350 amid Iran-Israel conflict
Gold price resumes uptrend on Middle East escalation after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend. US Dollar stays uninspired by geopolitical tensions, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Gold likely to stay supported ahead of top-tier US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen refreshes multi-decade low against USD, bears not ready to give up yet
The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
ARB, STRK, AXS: Three token unlocks worth over $350 million to watch out for ahead of Bitcoin halving week
Several ecosystems have their unlock events lined up for next week, starting Sunday, April 14. Millions of dollars’ worth of tokens will be unleashed into the market, increasing the individual circulating supplies of the projects.
Week ahead: More inflation data on the way as rate cut bets thrown into disarray
CPI numbers due in the UK, Japan, Canada and New Zealand. China to also come into the spotlight as Q1 GDP eyed. US retail sales to kickstart the week as earnings season gets underway.