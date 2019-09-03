EUR/USD rebound from multi-year lows, back near session tops post-US PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD retreats from multi-year tops amid a slump in the US bond yields.
  • Awful US ISM manufacturing PMI adds to the intraday USD selling bias.

The EUR/USD pair recovered its early lost ground to near 28-month lows and has now moved to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.0975 region post-US ISM PMI.
 
The US Dollar failed to preserve its early gains to fresh multi-year tops and drifted into negative territory following the release of awful US ISM manufacturing PMI, which fell to a three-year low level of 49.1 in August.

A combination of negative factors weighed on the USD

Against the backdrop of a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, the data exerted some heavy pressure on the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's goodish intraday bounce.
 
In fact, the US bond yields crashed to fresh multi-year lows and were further pressurized by the US President Donald Trump latest criticism about the Fed's policy stance, forcing investors to price in aggressive monetary easing.
 
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid firming expectations that the European Central Bank will opt to ease policy further in September.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying back above the key 1.10 psychological mark before confirming that the pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0976
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1114
Daily SMA50 1.1181
Daily SMA100 1.1201
Daily SMA200 1.1276
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0998
Previous Daily Low 1.0958
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26.

Gold News

US recession: Manufacturing already in contraction – but EUR/USD may still fall

US recession: Manufacturing already in contraction – but EUR/USD may still fall

The US manufacturing sector may be contracting – indicating a recession. ISM' Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector has plunged to 49.1 points in August – far below 51.1 expected and 51.2 reported in July. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  