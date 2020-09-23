EUR/USD re-takes 1.17 after German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 56.6 in Sept

- German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 56.6 in Sept vs. 52.5 expected.
- Services PMI in Germany drops to 49.1 in Sept vs. 52.9 expected.
- EUR/USD looks to regain 1.1700 on mixed German PMIs.
The German manufacturing sector expanded more-than-expected in September, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Wednesday.
The German manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 56.6 in September versus 52.5 expected and 52.2 previous, fresh 26-month highs.
Meanwhile, Services PMI contracted to 49.1 in September as against the previous month’s reading of 52.5 and 52.9 anticipated. The index hit a three-month low.
The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index dropped to three-month lows of 53.7 in September vs. 54.2 expected and 54.4 previous.
Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit
“While the latest PMI data shows German economic output continuing to rise in September, it highlights a growing divergence in trends between manufacturing and services.”
“With services business activity falling for the first time in three months, the recovery in the tertiary sector has possibly reached a ceiling thanks to ongoing social restrictions and still-high levels of uncertainty in the economy, including around job security. In contrast, manufacturing is still rebounding strongly thanks to in part to improving export demand, with sharply rising levels of output and new orders helping to slow the rate of job losses in the sector.”
FX implications
On the mixed German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair re-attempted the 1.1700 level, bouncing-off two-month lows of 1.1672.
The spot now trades 0.08% lower at 1.1697, as the US dollar strength continues to dominate.
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1697
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1835
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1455
|Daily SMA200
|1.1228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1774
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1692
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1700 after upbeat German Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is off the two-month lows and trades around 1.17 after upbeat German Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar remains in demand after Fed's policymaker struck an optimistic tone on Tuesday, Above-forecast Eurozone PMIs are needed to stall EUR/USD's sell-off.
GBP/USD renews two-month lows below 1.27 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD meets fresh supply and renews two-month lows below 1.2700. BOE’s Bailey ruled out negative rates while UK PM Boris Johnson announced activity restrictions to ward off the coronavirus resurgence risk. Preliminary readings of UK September PMIs will be key to watch.
XAU/USD bears aim for August low under $1,900
Gold stays heavy for third consecutive day, eyes Monday’s low of $1,882.34 as immediate support. US dollar stays bullish while refreshing the highest levels since July 27. Global PMIs are in focus given the central bankers’ readiness for more.
Forex Today: US dollar’s haven demand in vogue ahead of a busy day
The US dollar continued to draw haven demand amid renewed US-China tensions and dwindling global economic recovery, as coronavirus resurgence rattled Europe and the UK.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.