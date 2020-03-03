EUR/USD: Rally stalls as ECB rate cut bets rise, Eurozone CPI eyed

- Euro's upward momentum has weakened on dovish ECB expectations.
- Markets think the central bank would cut rates by 10 basis points next week.
- A below-forecast Eurozone inflation would bolster the rate cut expectations, sending the EUR lower.
The upside in EUR/USD looks to have stalled with markets pricing higher odds of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut next week.
The pair is currently sidelined near 1.1135, having faced rejection at 1.1185 on Monday.
Markets price in ECB rate cut
“Fiscal policy is the correct answer. we should not get confused. when you have a problem, you can’t always look at central banks," ECB's Vice Chairman Luis De Guindos said Monday while discussing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
While De Guidos put the onus on government, markets increased bets on interest rate cuts.
Currently, money markets are pricing a greater than 90% chance that the ECB will lower its deposit rate by 10 basis points next week, and a total of 20 basis points by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.
ECB's deposit rate currently stands at -0.5%, the lowest on record. As a result, many economists think the bank has no room left for further easing. Also, there is general consensus that the threat posed by the virus to the economy cannot be fixed through rate cuts.
Even so, the rate cut bets have risen and expectations may increase further if the Eurozone consumer price index (CPI) for February prints below the forecast for a 1.2% rise, drifting further away from the goal of just under 2%.
In that case, sellers could attempt to push the spot below the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day average at 1.1095. Alternatively, if the data betters estimates, EUR/USD could revisit Monday's high of 1.1085.
Apart from the inflation number, the focus will be on the Group of Seven phone call, which is scheduled to happen at 12:00 GMT. ECB's President Lagarde may join the conference but has no scheduled appearances before next week’s meeting.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0911
|Daily SMA50
|1.1032
|Daily SMA100
|1.1057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1027
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates RBA's surprise rate cut-led gains above 0.6550
AUD/USD consolidates the rally to fresh session highs of 0.6566 after the RBA unexpectedly cut rates by 25 bps to fight the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Markets await the G7 response and Australian Q4 GDP data for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.50 as risk sentiment sours
The bears are fighting back control, knocking-off USD/JPY to a fresh daily low near 107.70, as the risk sentiment sours on the G7 statement news. The G7 sources cited that the statement lacked specific language calling for global coordinated stimulus measures.
All eyes on Tuesday's G7 amid risk reset
It was clear given the rapid tightening of financial conditions and falling inflation expectations that we were always going to see a response from central banks, with many seeing the potential actions as coordinated.
WTI building a bullish case as OPEC+ expected to intervene
The price of oil is rallying and extended its overnight session gains in Asia, travelling from a low of $47.58 to a high of $48.53, +1.26% on the session so far. This follows a positive settlement for oil futures of a gain of more than 4%.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.