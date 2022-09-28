- EUR/USD climbs sharply by more than 1% due to a soft US dollar.
- The energy crisis in the Euro area keeps the shared currency under pressure.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stills downward biased but subject to a mean reversion move towards 0.9800.
The EUR/USD bounces from two-decade lows reached during the European session, gaining some 1.34% in the day, spurred by an improvement in market sentiment and a weaker US dollar, despite the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric, opening the door for aggressive tightening by the end of the year.
The shared currency began trading nearby the day’s lows, just below the 0.9600 figure, and dived towards a fresh two-decade low at around 0.9538 before rallying sharply towards the daily high at 0.9726 before settling around current spot prices. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 0.9722.
The energy crisis keeps the Eurozone under pressure. On Tuesday, news that the Nord Stream pipelines 1 and 2 showed leaks sent energy prices higher. Some countries’ officials said it could be sabotage, and even Danish PM Frederiksen said it was “hard to imagine that these are coincidences.” German officials expressed concern that a “targeted attack” had caused a sudden pressure loss.
Given the backdrop, Norway was looking to increase security around its infrastructure, according to Bloomberg.
Earlier, the EU’s economic calendar featured the GfK Consumer confidence, which tumbled to -42.5 heading into October, from a -36.8 September reading, well below analysts’ estimates. According to the GfK institute, improvement in consumer morale is closely tied to lowering inflation.
In the meantime, ECB officials have expressed the need for another 75 bps rate hike at its October meeting, led by ECB member Kazimir, Rehn, and uber-hawk Austria’s central bank governor Robert Holzmann.
Aside from this, the US economic docket featured US Pending Home Sales for August, which fell by seven months in a row, decreasing by 2%, exceeding the 1.5% contraction estimated. “The direction of mortgage rates -- upward or downward -- is the prime mover for home buying, and decade-high rates have deeply cut into contract signings,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said.
Meanwhile, the Fed parade continues, with Atlanta’s Fed Bostic saying that the lack of progress in inflation means that the US central bank needs to get into restrictive territory, between 4.25 and 4.50%.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Given the fundamental backdrop, the EUR/USD remains downward biased, though recent price action suggests an upward correction is likely. Cementing the case is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exiting oversold conditions, aiming upwards, crossing above its 7-day RSI’s SMA. Therefore, a test of the 0.9800 figure is on the cards, but the overall bias favors the greenback.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0108
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|0.9594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9924
|Daily SMA50
|1.0056
|Daily SMA100
|1.0265
|Daily SMA200
|1.0679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9569
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0051
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.951
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.945
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
