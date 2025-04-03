EUR/USD surges as Trump tariffs fuel US stagflation fears

- EUR/USD soars above 1.1100 as the US Dollar has been hit hard by Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement.
- US President Trump has announced 20% reciprocal levies on the Eurozone.
- EC von der Leyen vows to retaliate if negotiations with Washington fail.
EUR/USD climbs to its highest level since October around 1.1145 in Thursday’s European session and gains more than 2% on the day. The major currency pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) takes the bullet for long-term transition in the United States (US) economy. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, nosedives to near 101.30, the lowest level seen in six months.
On Wednesday, US Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran agreed that tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump could lead to short-term bumps in the economy but will be favorable for long-term prospects. His comments came after Trump unveiled planned reciprocal tariffs. Trump announced a 10% baseline duty on all imports to the US and additional specific levies on most of its trading allies. Some leaders from targeted nations have threatened to retaliate with countermeasures.
Market participants expect Trump's tariffs will lead to a global economic slowdown, including in the US. Experts believe that new import duties are higher than expected and sufficient to send the US economy into a recession. Such a scenario paves the way for stagflation, assuming that higher levies will dampen efforts made by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to contain sticky inflationary pressures. This will complicate the Fed’s job of maintaining inflation near the 2% target with full employment.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for March, which will be released on Friday. The official employment data will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. On Wednesday, the ADP Employment Change data showed that the private sector added 155K fresh workers in March, significantly higher than the expectations of 105K and the former release of 84K.
In Thursday’s session, investors will pay close attention to the S&P Global and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for March, which will be published during North American trading hours. The S&P Global Services PMI is estimated to align with the preliminary reading of 54.3. The ISM Services PMI is expected to come in lower at 53.0 from February’s reading of 53.5, suggesting that activities in the services sector grew moderately.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD rallies despite growing concerns over Eurozone economic outlook
- Sheer strength in the EUR/USD pair is also driven by outperformance from the Euro (EUR). The shared currency strengthens even though fears of a potential trade war between the US and the Eurozone have escalated after Trump announced 20% reciprocal tariffs on the European Union (EU).
- European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the consequences will be “dire for millions of people around the globe”. She warned that the old continent is prepared to retaliate with countermeasures if negotiations with Washington end without a healthy conclusion. Von der Leyen further added that the EC is already finalising the “first package of countermeasures” in response to tariffs on steel and is now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our “businesses and interests”.
- Last month, von der Leyen warned of imposing tariffs on up to 26 billion Euros worth of imports from the US as a countermeasure for Trump's sweeping 25% levies on steel and aluminum imports, which became effective on March 12.
- Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) officials have ruled out expectations that tariff-driven inflation could dent hopes of more interest rate cuts. During European trading hours, ECB policymaker and Governor of Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras said that US tariffs will not be an “obstacle to April rate cut” as the inflation path remains “unchanged”. Stournaras guided that US tariffs will “negatively impact” the Euro area Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate by “0.3%-0.4%” in the first year.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-2.01%
|-0.94%
|-1.90%
|-0.78%
|-0.81%
|-1.21%
|-2.29%
|EUR
|2.01%
|0.82%
|0.08%
|1.28%
|1.23%
|0.82%
|-0.28%
|GBP
|0.94%
|-0.82%
|-0.73%
|0.45%
|0.43%
|0.01%
|-1.12%
|JPY
|1.90%
|-0.08%
|0.73%
|1.16%
|1.16%
|0.60%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|0.78%
|-1.28%
|-0.45%
|-1.16%
|0.06%
|-0.44%
|-1.56%
|AUD
|0.81%
|-1.23%
|-0.43%
|-1.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.41%
|-1.51%
|NZD
|1.21%
|-0.82%
|-0.01%
|-0.60%
|0.44%
|0.41%
|-1.14%
|CHF
|2.29%
|0.28%
|1.12%
|0.39%
|1.56%
|1.51%
|1.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD jumps to near 1.1150
EUR/USD rallies to near 1.1150 on Thursday after a decisive breakout above the prior resistance of 1.0955, trading at levels not seen since early October. The near-term outlook of the major currency pair has turned extremely bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) resumes its upside journey, trading around 1.0800.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps around 70.00 after cooling down to near 60.00, suggesting that the bullish momentum has resumed.
Looking down, the mid-March resistance zone around 1.0955 is the first support to consider, followed by the March 31 high of 1.0850. Conversely, the September 25 high of 1.1214 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong gains near 1.1100 despite upbeat US data
EUR/USD trades at its highest level since early October near 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Despite the upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the US Dollar (USD) stays under persistent selling pressure as the Trump administration's tariff announcements feed into stagflation fears.
GBP/USD retreats slightly, holds above 1.3150
GBP/USD retreats slightly after testing 1.3200 but holds comfortably above 1.3150 in the American session. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand despite the better-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims data, as investors grow increasingly worried about an economic downturn on the new trade regime.
Gold slumps below $3,100 as correction from record-high picks up steam
Gold's correction from the all-time peak set at $3,167 deepens after the drop below the $3,100 mark. The precious metal struggles to capitalize on risk-aversion after US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions as investors assess a potentially worsening demand outlook.
SOL is the winner as Solana chain turns into battleground for meme coin launchpad and DEX
Solana (SOL) gains nearly 2% in the last 24 hours and trades at 118.28 at the time of writing on Thursday. A Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and a meme coin launchpad built on the Solana blockchain have waged a war for users and compete for the trade volume on the chain.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.