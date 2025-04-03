EUR/USD trades at its highest level since early October above 1.1000.

US Dollar stays under strong bearish pressure following US Pres. Trump's tariff announcements.

The pair turns technically overbought in the near term.

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum in the European session on Thursday and trades at its highest level since early October above 1.1000. Although the pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions, buyers could retain control amid the broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.39% -0.89% -1.64% -0.70% -0.56% -0.80% -1.72% EUR 1.39% 0.26% -0.27% 0.73% 0.87% 0.61% -0.31% GBP 0.89% -0.26% -0.50% 0.47% 0.63% 0.36% -0.60% JPY 1.64% 0.27% 0.50% 0.96% 1.14% 0.74% -0.07% CAD 0.70% -0.73% -0.47% -0.96% 0.24% -0.11% -1.05% AUD 0.56% -0.87% -0.63% -1.14% -0.24% -0.26% -1.19% NZD 0.80% -0.61% -0.36% -0.74% 0.11% 0.26% -0.95% CHF 1.72% 0.31% 0.60% 0.07% 1.05% 1.19% 0.95% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump announced on "Liberation Day" that they will impose a 10% baseline tariff, effective April 5, on all imports to the US. The Trump administration will also impose higher reciprocal tariffs, which will go into effect on April 9, on about 60 countries they describe as "worst offenders." The European Union will be within that list, facing 20%, tariffs.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said early Thursday that the US' tariffs will be a major blow to the world economy. "We are preparing a further package of measures to protect our interests," she added.

Investors grow increasingly concerned over the potential negative impact of the US' new trade regime on the economic outlook. In turn, the USD suffers large losses against its major rivals. At the time of press, the USD Index was down about 1.4% on the day at 102.25.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and March ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. Investors are likely to ignore these releases and remain focused on trade war-related headlines.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 80, reflecting overbought conditions for EUR/USD. On the upside, 1.1040 (static level) aligns as next resistance level before 1.1100 (static level, round level).

In case EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 (static level, former resistance) and starts using this level as resistance, it could extend its correction toward 1.0950 (static level) and 1.0900 (static level, round level).