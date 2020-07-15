- EUR/USD has declined to 1.1396 from the one-month high of 1.1423 reached early Tuesday.
- Losses in the Chinese stock markets seem to have put a bid under the US dollar.
- Risk assets remain vulnerable to Sino-US tensions despite the coronavirus vaccine news.
EUR/USD has backed off from one-month highs reached during the early Asian trading hours, possibly tracking signs of nervousness in some of the Asian markets.
The pair is currently trading marginally weaker on the day at 1.1398, having put in a high of 1.1423 early Tuesday. That level was last seen on June 10.
The dollar seems to have picked up a bid in response to the weakness in stock markets in China and Hong Kong. As of writing, the Shanghai Composite is down nearly 1.4% on the day and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down 0.5%.
Indeed, the S&P 500 futures are still flashing green and so are other Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi. However, their upward momentum has stalled with equities in China flashing red.
Chinese stocks are facing selling pressure, possibly due to rising Sino-US tensions. President Trump, on Tuesday, signed a bipartisan bill into law, sanctioning Chinese officials involved in undermining rights to free speech and assembly in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, China decided early Tuesday to implement retaliatory sanctions on US officials.
Looking ahead, the escalating tensions may overshadow hopes for coronavirus vaccine and push the global stock markets lower, in which case, EUR/USD may suffer deeper losses. The US stock futures picked up a bid early Tuesday on reports stating that Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine has produced antibodies to the coronavirus in all patients tested in an initial safety trial.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1398
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1267
|Daily SMA50
|1.1139
|Daily SMA100
|1.1052
|Daily SMA200
|1.1055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1409
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1243
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1295
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1514
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
