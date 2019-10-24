- EUR/USD is looking to break above the 100-hour MA resistance at press time.
- The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged at -0.5%.
- President Draghi will likely justify September's stimulus package, sending the EUR lower.
- The downside looks limited as the ECB's stimulus has been priced in.
EUR/USD is struggling to beat the 100-hour moving average (MA) hurdle at 1.1140 ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision, which will be the last with Mario Draghi as President.
The central bank cut rates by 10 basis points to -0.5% in September and announced a fresh round of asset purchase program.
The ECB has very little reason to change its stance at Thursday's meeting, as the recent macro data releases have been anything but positive. That said, the ECB board members were divided on the need to revive bond purchases, according to the minutes of the September meeting.
Draghi will likely downplay reports of internal divergence at the ECB and validate the September stimulus by stating that the unconventional measures did have a significant impact on growth and inflation over the last few years.
That could weigh over the EUR, however, the downside looks limited, as September's stimulus has been priced in. Further, the markets now are more interested in knowing the possible changes in 2019 and 2020 under incoming President Christine Lagarde.
The ECB's rate decision is scheduled at 11:45 GMT and Draghi will hold the press conference at 12:30 GMT. The pair could also take cues from the US Durable Goods orders due at 12:30 GMT and the Eurozone and German preliminary Manufacturing PMIs scheduled for release in the European session.
A weaker-than-expected US data would bolster the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, possibly sending the US Dollar lower across the board. Note that the markets are expecting the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points on Oct. 30.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.102
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.1136
|Daily SMA200
|1.1207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1141
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.