EUR/USD prints fresh one-month lows near 1.0850

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
Share:
  • US Dollar heads for important weekly gains across the board.
  • Higher US yields and weaker sentiment weigh on EUR/USD.
  • The pair is having its worst week since September 2022.

The EUR/USD is falling on Friday, the fourth time in the last five days, extending its weekly losses. The pair is hovering near 1.0850, at the lowest level in a month, consolidating a weekly loss of more than 150 pips.

The key driver is a stronger US Dollar across the board. The combination of a cautious tone in equity markets and higher US yields is boosting the Greenback.

The US Dollar Index is up by 0.60% on Friday, trading above 102.50, at the highest level in a month. The Dow Jones is down by 0.31% and the Nasdaq is dropping by 0.53%. The US 10-year stands at 3.44% and the 2-year is approaching 4%.

Short-term outlook

The Euro is having its worst week against the US Dollar since September 2022 so far. The short-term bias for EUR/USD is bearish. “The 1.0800 level is the natural immediate support, en route to 1.0745, the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 yearly decline. A break below the latter should open the door for a long-term USD rally. The 1.0980/1.1000 area will be a tough bone to break now, although if the pair manages to recover above it, 1.1100 is a possible target”, said Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analysts at FXStreet

Technical levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0855
Today Daily Change -0.0061
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.0916
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0992
Daily SMA50 1.0867
Daily SMA100 1.0797
Daily SMA200 1.0449
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0998
Previous Daily Low 1.09
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1095
Previous Monthly Low 1.0788
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.084
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.078
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0976
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1074

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD heads for worst week since September 2022

EUR/USD heads for worst week since September 2022

The US Dollar is up sharply on Friday, extending its weekly gains and pushing EUR/USD to the 1.0850 area, the lowest level in a month. The Euro is on track to post its biggest weekly loss against the US Dollar since September 2022.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops to 1.2450 area as USD preserves its strength

GBP/USD drops to 1.2450 area as USD preserves its strength

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and slumped to 1.2450 area. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend weighs on the pair, which remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020

Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020

Gold price has gained traction and climbed above $2,010 after having touched its lowest level in a week near $2,000 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield staying in positive territory above 3.4%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped.

Gold News

Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.

Read more

US: Consumer sentiment slumps in early May

US: Consumer sentiment slumps in early May

Consumers continue to signal they are downbeat about the economy, and that they expect inflation to remain higher for longer. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures