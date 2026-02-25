TRENDING:
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Eyes 184.00 barrier after breaking above moving averages

  • EUR/JPY eyes initial resistance at the 184.00 psychological level.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index at 54 signals modest bullish momentum.
  • Immediate support stands at the nine-day EMA near 182.94.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY gains ground for the second successive session, trading around 183.70 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54 stays above its midline and turns higher, indicating modest bullish pressure while leaving room for further gains if buyers regain control.

The EUR/JPY cross holds a neutral-to-bullish tone as price consolidates above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), keeping the broader uptrend structure intact despite recent pullbacks from the 186.00 region. The nine-day EMA has flattened just below spot, reflecting loss of immediate upside momentum rather than a clear bearish reversal.

On the upside, initial resistance lies at the psychological level of 184.00. Further advances would support the EUR/JPY cross to approach the all-time high of 186.88, reached on January 23.

Immediate support emerges at the nine-day EMA at 182.94, which protects the sequence of higher daily lows and aligns with the underlying 50-day EMA at 182.85 backdrop. Further declines below the averages would weaken the momentum and expose a two-month low at 180.81, recorded on February 12, with deeper support seen at a four-month low at 175.70.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%-0.17%-0.09%-0.17%-0.68%-0.26%-0.18%
EUR0.19%0.02%0.09%0.02%-0.49%-0.07%0.00%
GBP0.17%-0.02%0.08%-0.01%-0.51%-0.10%-0.01%
JPY0.09%-0.09%-0.08%-0.06%-0.58%-0.17%-0.08%
CAD0.17%-0.02%0.00%0.06%-0.51%-0.10%-0.01%
AUD0.68%0.49%0.51%0.58%0.51%0.42%0.50%
NZD0.26%0.07%0.10%0.17%0.10%-0.42%0.08%
CHF0.18%-0.01%0.01%0.08%0.01%-0.50%-0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

