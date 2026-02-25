Australian Dollar surges as inflationary pressures accelerate further

The Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its major currency peers, trades 0.7% higher above 0.7100 during the late Asian trading session on Wednesday. The antipodean strengthens on the expectation that higher-than-expected growth in the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January would prompt hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) bets.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.15% -0.05% -0.16% -0.66% -0.24% -0.20% EUR 0.19% 0.04% 0.13% 0.03% -0.47% -0.05% 0.00% GBP 0.15% -0.04% 0.13% -0.01% -0.51% -0.08% -0.04% JPY 0.05% -0.13% -0.13% -0.10% -0.60% -0.18% -0.13% CAD 0.16% -0.03% 0.00% 0.10% -0.50% -0.08% -0.03% AUD 0.66% 0.47% 0.51% 0.60% 0.50% 0.43% 0.49% NZD 0.24% 0.05% 0.08% 0.18% 0.08% -0.43% 0.05% CHF 0.20% -0.00% 0.04% 0.13% 0.03% -0.49% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Earlier in the day, Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the CPI grew by 0.4% Month-on-Month (MoM), higher than 0.1% in December. Also, MoM Trimmed Mean CPI rose at a faster pace of 0.3% against the previous reading of 0.2%.

On an annualized basis, Trimmed Mean CPI grew at a faster pace of 3.4% against estimates and the prior reading of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the headline inflation remained steady at 3.8%, while it was expected to cool down to 3.7%.

In the policy meeting earlier this month, the RBA kept the door open for further interest rate hikes even as raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%, citing upside inflation risks.

“Inflation pulse is too strong, and we cannot allow inflation to get away from us again,” Bullock said in the press conference post interest rate announcement on February 3.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades lower after United States (US) President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) address before a joint session of Congress. Trump applauded tariffs imposed during the administration, calling that responsible for the economic turnaround, and criticized the Supreme Court for ruling against them.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.13% to near 97.75.