EUR/USD price analysis: Will the euro bears finally commit?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD neutral/bullish bias remains in place despite the dip caused by the NFP.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1063 resistance.
 

EUR/USD weekly chart

 
The euro is trading in a weak bear trend below its main weekly simple moving averages (WMAs). The market has been holding above the 1.1000 handle for eight consecutive weeks, reinforcing the bull case. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD, on the daily time frame, is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in December, the market had a significant bullish reversal. The bears will likely need to have a daily close below the 1.1000 handle in order to restore a clear bearish bias.  
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart.

 
EUR/USD is rebounding from the 50/100 SMAs. If bulls overcome the 1.1063 resistance, the buyers will likely try to reach the 1.1103 resistance one more time. Further up lie the 1.1137, 1.1155 and 1.1178 price levels. Support is seen at the 1.1028/17 price zone and 1.0982 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.106
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1043
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.111
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data

EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data

EUR/USD is trading below   1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with 266K and mixed wage growth. Earlier, weak German data weighed on the euro. Updates on trade are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections

GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 but off the post-NFP lows. The US gained more jobs than expected. The Conservatives remain in the lead ahead of the debate between PM Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn.

GBP/USD News

US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP

US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP

Recent US economic indicators have been downbeat, but they include silver linings and are backed by robust consumption. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam...

Read more

Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report

Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report

Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.

Gold News

USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures

USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures

Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures