EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly chart suggests pullback from 3-month tops on the ECB day

- EUR/USD retreats from 1.1258 to 1.1222 as traders gear up for today’s ECB.
- 100-week and 200-week SMAs guard the pair’s immediate upside past-61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- The early-May top could offer immediate support during the further downside.
EUR/USD steps further away from the multi-day high of 1.1258, flashed the previous day, to 1.1222, down 0.11% on a day, during early Thursday.
In doing so, the quote portrays its failure to cross 100-week SMA on the day of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision and press conference by Governor Christine Lagarde.
Read: ECB Preview: Lagarde's lavishness to set the tone for EUR/USD, three scenarios and what to watch
While bullish MACD and normal RSI conditions on the weekly chart suggest the pair’s further upside, a 200-day SMA level of 1.1335 could challenge the pair’s past-1.1225 immediate resistance.
Should the prices rise past-1.1335 on a weekly closing basis, March month high near 1.1500 will lure the bulls.
On the contrary, sellers will wait for entries below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s broad run-up from December 2016 to February 2018, around 1.1190.
In doing so, the early-May peak close to 1.0810 is likely to be the bears’ favorite.
EUR/USD weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.122
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0952
|Daily SMA50
|1.092
|Daily SMA100
|1.096
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1145
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retraces from multi-day high, but above 0.6900, amid fewer catalysts
AUD/USD extends the late-US session pullback from 0.6960. While there hasn’t been a major change to the market’s risk-tone sentiment, US President Donald Trump’s comments recently entertained the Aussie pair traders.
USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 to refresh 8-week top amid upbeat markets
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s run-up to a multi-day high while declining to 108.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair awaits fresh catalysts to extend the two-day run-up backed by risk-on sentiment.
Gold: Bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.