UK CPI on Wednesday the key test for a Pound Sterling under pressure

The Bank of England (BoE) held the Bank Rate at 3.75% at its February 5 meeting in a narrowly split 5-to-4 vote, with four Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voting for an immediate 25 basis point cut, a more dovish outcome than markets anticipated. Governor Andrew Bailey signalled that inflation is expected to return to the 2% target around June 2026, and that further easing is likely if data cooperate, though future decisions will be finely balanced. Markets are currently pricing approximately 50 basis points of BoE cuts in 2026, with around a 70% probability for the next reduction at the April 30 meeting. Wednesday's UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) print will be critical: consensus expects headline CPI to drop to 3.0% from 3.4% in December, core CPI to ease to 3.0% from 3.2%, and services inflation to tick down to 4.3% from 4.5%. A softer services reading in particular could reinforce the case for an April cut and add further pressure on Pound Sterling. Tuesday's UK jobs report, which showed unemployment holding at 5.1% alongside cooling wage growth, has already done some damage.

On the US Dollar side, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the January meeting are also due Wednesday and will be parsed for signals on the Fed's rate path following January's hold.

Break below near-term support as Stochastic turns lower from mid-range

On the daily chart, GBP/USD opened Tuesday at 1.36250, reached a high of 1.36250 and a low of 1.35390, and closed near 1.35590, down approximately 0.56%. The pair is trading above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.35180 and the 200-day EMA at 1.33400, with both averages pointing higher and roughly 180 pips apart, preserving the broader bullish structure that developed from the January low of 1.32900. However, Tuesday's session saw price break and close below the 1.3595 to 1.3620 support zone that had held through multiple tests over the past two weeks, a bearish development on the short-term chart. The Stochastic Oscillator (14,5,5) shows %K at approximately 38.00 and %D at 44.00, with %K crossing below %D from mid-range and both lines declining, suggesting momentum is shifting to the downside without yet reaching oversold territory.

Tuesday's candle printed a relatively long-bodied bearish session with a short upper wick, pointing to sustained selling pressure rather than a brief spike below support. Immediate support sits at the 1.3526 to 1.3539 area, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.35180; a daily close below the EMA would open the path toward the 1.3474 yearly open and the 1.3340 to 1.3372 zone defined by the 200-day EMA and the 61.8% retracement of the November 2025 rally. On the upside, the pair would need to reclaim and close above 1.3620 to re-establish the broken support as resistance and shift focus back toward the 1.3730 to 1.3871 zone; a softer-than-expected CPI print on Wednesday is the most likely near-term catalyst for that recovery, while an in-line or hot reading would likely extend the current pullback.

GBP/USD daily chart