Japanese Yen edges higher above 153.00 on Takaichi’s economic outlook

The USD/JPY pair loses ground to near 153.25 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Growing optimism around Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pro-stimulus policy agenda and expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could raise interest rates in the coming months support the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Greenback. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be in the spotlight later in the day.

Takaichi and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized the importance of close coordination to achieve demand-driven sustainable growth while avoiding sharp volatility in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

Takaichi presented details of her “smart stimulus” fiscal plan, explaining that it is based on disciplined calculations and is not aimed at driving uncontrolled inflation, but rather at strengthening economic growth. Her remarks ease some concerns about public debt sustainability, which lifts the JPY and creates a headwind for the pair.

On the other hand, improvement in US growth prospects, business confidence and expectations that US President Donald Trump will be less aggressive heading into the midterm elections this year might cap the downside for the USD.

“A more growth‑focused and less politically volatile Trump administration ahead of the midterms will be added support,” said Dan Tobon, head of G10 FX strategy at Citi in New York. "We think animal spirits will be coming back a bit. All of these things in conjunction, in our view, should actually be quite positive for the dollar."